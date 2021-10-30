Williamsport, Pa. -- Not only did the Loyalsock girls golf team win their fourth consecutive District IV team title, making program history, but the team also racked up a number of accolades over the past four years.

Mia Patterson won district IV individual titles, in 2018 and 2019. The team won one trip to the PIAA Individual Eastern Regional Tournament in Fleetwood in 2019, and two trips to the PIAA Individual State Tournament at Heritage Hills in York for Grace Shaible, in 2020 and 2021.

Golf teams have also been successful. In 2020 and 2021, a team won two consecutive trips to the PIAA Team Sub-regional with District II. They took away a Sub-regional Team Title in 2021, qualifying them to participate in the PIAA Team Tournament at Heritage Hills where they placed 4th in the state.

The team is made up of Seniors Allyia Kennedy, Mia Patterson, and Grace Shaible and are coached by Head Coach Jeff Whiteman and assistants Rob Lytle and Bree Free.

“This team is a testament to what can be achieved with desire and unlimited hard work”, says Coach Whiteman.

Both Kennedy and Shaible had never touched a club prior to the 2018 season and were shooting scores near 140, according to a release from Loyalsock's Athletic office. Shaible had a scoring average of 84 her Senior year and Kennedy posted the team low score of 85 at the PIAA Team Tournament in York, reported the athletic office.

Coach Whiteman reflected upon his time with the team. "This team has been an absolute joy to coach over the last 4 years and it is my opinion that with their dedication and work ethic the sky is the limit as they move forward in life," said Whiteman.



