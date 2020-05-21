Sam “Doc” Belle has been working for Williamsport Area High School in one way or another for nearly 53 years.

He has educated thousands of kids through being a teacher and coach for various sports over the years. He has impacted countless people and for the first time in a long time, he will not be with the track and field team this spring.

His students and his fellow coaches know it left a hole in Belle’s spring. Thursday, students honored the longtime coach and educator with a drive-by parade. Cars held up signs of support as students sent positive words from the passing cars.

“The Williamsport Area School District and community are fortunate to have this opportunity to honor this great man, Sam “Doc” Belle,” Williamsport Athletic Director Sean McCann said. “Coach Belle has worked with the Williamsport Area High School for 53 years now as an educator and coach (track & field, football and cross country) for thousands of our students. Sam’s hard work and dedication to the students have earned him so much respect with everyone. He has touched the lives of so many people.”

Belle has been going through cancer treatments and has been down since the spring season was canceled. It was a devastating blow and one that left Belle scrambling to find something to fill the void.

For one day, Belle will be the one who can sit back and learn from his students as they honor him for everything he’s done for the community over the years.

“I was talking with Sam’s niece yesterday about his recent cancer treatment, she told me that during the procedures, he was thinking about his former track and field student-athletes and what he could do to help them; to get him through these tough times,” McCann said. “His mindset is always about helping other people. He has been so dedicated to the track and field program, it is unprecedented, these 53 years of working with students in our school and community. We are so proud to call Sam Belle an alumnus of Williamsport Area High School, a coach/educator with Williamsport Area High School and a role model and friend to everyone around him.”