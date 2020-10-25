Lock Haven, Pa. – Cody Park found an unlikely niche in the world of competitive axe throwing.

A Bald Eagle Area High School alumni and Lock Haven resident, Park realized in 2018 that he wasn’t happy in his career field of insurance. He decided to take a gamble and pick up two part-time jobs instead.

Eventually, Park was offered a position as general manager of Pottstown-based Splitting Edge Axe Throwing, where his journey began.

“That’s where I dove into it and found out I was good, and went from there just like anything. I had some failures but got good at it,” Park said.

Park switched jobs and began working at Angry Jack’s Axe Throwing Club in Exton, and became part of the World Axe Throwing League (WATL).

“The WATL is the worldwide organization and governing body. They hold sanctioned leagues at various venues, and I joined a league. Leagues are eight weeks long and you can see how you can stack up against the rest of the world,” Park explained.

After continuously lighting up league leaderboards, Park decided it was time to give a tournament a shot.

In August 2019, Park took a chance and flew out to Des Moines, Iowa, for his first WATL U.S. Open tournament. He was one of 128 axe-throwers. Park finished third and was featured on an ESPN broadcast.

Park began to realize his skill level and saw opportunities in the world of competitive axe throwing.

Although most tournaments are open to anyone who wants to enter, competitors must qualify for the World Championships. In 2019, Park qualified for the World Championships and finished in the top 32 in Tuscon, Arizona.

Without sponsorships in competitive axe throwing, it can be a costly venture: travel, food, rental cars, and lodging are self-paid. Park always is looking for sponsorships to continue competing on a national stage as his skill improves.

As with most of us, Park was impacted by the current pandemic. Just before COVID-19 sprung into full effect, Park qualified and was slated to travel to Toronto for the Canadian Open in December. He also qualified for the World Championships to be held in Atlanta, but for now his travel plans are on hold.

Park attributes his newfound love for competitive axe throwing to a multitude of things, including the experiences and friendships he’s made since his journey began.

“Growing up, I did a lot of individual sports. This was a sport with a lot of pressure on just me, so I thrived with that. My all-time favorite thing about the sport is the community itself. I’ve never been a part of a community that is as family-like as this," Park said. "I could go across the United States and know everybody now, hang out with them and be friends."

Park is a four-time regional champion, a two-time world championship qualifier, and a one-time international championship qualifier.

Anyone interested in possibly sponsoring Parks can contact him at CodyParkAxe@gmail.com.