The sports fields of central Pennsylvania were once again filled with kids practicing their sports of choice in the first week of June, as counties started to "go green" from social distancing measures.

In Hughesville, dozens of baseball players of ages from tee ball to teenagers were at the ballfield complex on the first Monday after practices opened.

Barry Waldman, of Hughesville, was happy to be sitting in bleachers on a sunny day again. Waldman's son Chase was one of the players on the field, where coaches were attempting to keep players well-separated. Gear bags were spaced along the fences, instead of in their usual cluster, and no one was sitting in dugouts.

Elizabeth Moores plopped down her folding chair and explained the difficulties of that day's pre-practice routine with her son.

"He hasn't worn shoes in two and a half months," Moores said. "He did not want to put them on today."

Despite the Little League World Series' cancellation this year, most everyone seemed happy to return to their usual routines. One parent over at the soccer fields explained his family's summer plans succinctly:

"This is where we live right now," he said. "I've got one here for soccer and the other over at baseball."

