Following their successful 2020-21 state title season, the Mount Carmel Red Tornadoes girls basketball team revealed their championship banner in front of an excited crowd last night. The reveal was done before this year's team tipped-off against conference rival Southern Columbia.
Check out local legendary sports reporter Joe Garrison's video below.
