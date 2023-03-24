Hershey, Pa. — A great playoff run by the Lady Red Raiders of Lourdes Regional came up just short on Friday afternoon at the Giant Center in Hershey.
The Pittsburgh-area Union team was able to pull away from Lourdes Regional at the end of the PIAA Class A girl's title game, winning 46-29.
Lourdes Regional comes up one game short of winning a state title. pic.twitter.com/mHtGfFIdne— FOX56 Sports (@FOX56Sports) March 24, 2023
Lourdes trailed by six, 35-29, at the end of the third quarter, but struggled to score in the games' final period. Paityn Moyer led the Red Raiders with 12 points.
Their final act as a team was huddling up and supporting one another at half court as time expired. You can watch the video below to see the team come together one last time on the floor.
Dribble. Dribble. Dribble. Dribble. Dribble. Dribble. Dribble. Then the final buzzer and then the victory dogpile.— Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) March 24, 2023
UNION GIRLS ARE STATE CHAMPS!!!!
Union beats Lourdes Regional 46-29 in 1A final.
Big game for Kylie Freuhstorfer. Five 3s and 19 points. pic.twitter.com/jLWmzFc3Xr
The Red Raiders will graduate three seniors from a roster of nine players according to the PIAA program. The team's top three scorers return next season for another chance at a state title run.