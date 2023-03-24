Hershey, Pa. — A great playoff run by the Lady Red Raiders of Lourdes Regional came up just short on Friday afternoon at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The Pittsburgh-area Union team was able to pull away from Lourdes Regional at the end of the PIAA Class A girl's title game, winning 46-29.

Lourdes trailed by six, 35-29, at the end of the third quarter, but struggled to score in the games' final period. Paityn Moyer led the Red Raiders with 12 points.

Their final act as a team was huddling up and supporting one another at half court as time expired. You can watch the video below to see the team come together one last time on the floor.

The Red Raiders will graduate three seniors from a roster of nine players according to the PIAA program. The team's top three scorers return next season for another chance at a state title run.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.