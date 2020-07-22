UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State women's hockey had six members of its 2019-20 roster awarded American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Krampade All-American Scholars honors as announced Tuesday afternoon.

Recent Nittany Lion graduates Brooke Madsen , Katie McMillan and Olivia Villani along with 2020-21 returners Cam Leonard , Katie Rankin and Morgan Rolph each earned the academic accolade for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher in the 2019 fall semester, a change to the traditional award's qualifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award was the third for both Madsen and McMillan, the second for Leonard and the first for Rankin, Rolph and Villani. Penn State has had 15 individual student-athletes combine for 24 Academic All-American awards since its creation in 2016-17.