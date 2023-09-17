Why do so many high school basketball coaches hate AAU basketball? And more importantly, how do you fix it?

With that idea in mind, ‘Select Prospects’ was born.

In 2021, the program started by hosting one-day prospect camps and putting over 250 local basketball players, boys and girls, in front of college coaches that year. They also run the area’s largest high school summer league with over 50 teams participating across the state.

Now Select Prospects will be home to the 'Aces' travel basketball program.

Working with a group of successful high school coaches like Loyalsock’s Curtis Jacobson, and college assistants like Penn College's Travis Heap, is helping to create a different type of travel basketball program for girls — one that a high school coach, parent, and player would be excited to be a part of.

“I have had a lot of conversations with Chris (Zimmerman, Shamokin boy's basketball head coach) and Curtis (Jacobson) about creating 'Team USA’ style programs,” said Everett. “During the winter, the kids are able to play for their respective schools, but in the off-season those players are able to be a part of something bigger, year after year, to help their development and exposure."

"Most importantly, we want our local players to know they have a place close to home when the school season is over to make each other better and get the exposure they need," added Everett. "For years, I think parents and players have believed the grass is greener else where, and that's just not that case anymore."

This summer, Everett and Jacobson had been laying the foundation on the girls' side for Select Prospects, and are already seeing the results after competing in 'Live Weekend' recruting events in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Atlantic City.

“Over the past seven years, I have seen an incredible amount of growth regionally in girls basketball," said Jacobson. “Our area has many teams competing state-wide, while also sending many players to the college level. I truly believe that AAU has played a major role in this improvement.”

“With the Aces, we hope to provide the same opportunities that other youth sports already do, and make basketball a meaningful option now, and in the future," Jacobson continued.

One of those players who has benefitted is local standout Alaina Dadzie, who used the spring and summer going into her freshman year to prepare herself for a stronger, faster, varsity level by playing with Select Prospects. "I think AAU really helped me see better competition that I normally wouldn't have seen in-season," said Dadzie. "Especially playing with Select Prospects because we were playing top competition, which ultimately made me a better player."

Mount Carmel guard and state champion Ava Chapman, who recieved Division II and Division III interest from colleges this summer with Select Prospects, agrees. "What I enjoyed most about playing with Select Prospects was the challenges and the constant push for me to grow as a player and an individual," said Chapman. "One of the most beneficial things was getting to practice with older players. My confidence grew as well as my skills."

This year’s girls’ team included standout players from Montoursville, Hughesville, Mount Carmel, Jersey Shore, Loyalsock, and Lewisburg, with past players coming from South Williamsport, Central Mountain, Penns Valley, Sullivan County, Shamokin, Wellsboro, North-Penn Mansfield, Williamsport, Millville, and Bloomsburg, just to mention a few.

One of those former players is Loyalsock alum and Elizabethtown College All-American Summer McNulty. McNulty is one of three players, along with Sullivan County's Jessica King and Loyalsock's Aliyah Kennedy, on Elizabethtown's roster who played travel basketball for Everett and Jacobson during their high school off-seasons.

"Having the opportunity to play AAU with them gave me the preparation to strive for four years during high school basketball, then ultimately the chance to play in college," said McNulty. "The program has become a family for me. Even as a junior in college, I am always welcomed back to practices. I am beyond thankful for Coach Everett and Coach Jacobson for believing in me and pushing me to surpass my goals as a player and making me the person I am today."

"We've been so fortunate to have some great kids and great groups in the past," added Everett. "We are beyond excited to keep growing the girl's side of Select Prospects and the game in our area."

For more information on Select Prospects, their coaches, and their mission, you can reach them at management@selectprospects.net

