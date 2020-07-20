Award recognizes College Football’s most outstanding tight end

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth has been named to the John Mackey Award watch list, it was announced on Friday. The award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

This is Freiermuth’s second consecutive year on the Mackey Award watch list. Mike Gesicki was a finalist for the award in 2017.

Mackey, a Hall of Famer, is considered to be the best to have played the tight end position. A tight end by whom all others are measured, Mackey was a role model on and off the field as demonstrated by his Super Bowl Championship, his commitment to community and his place in history as the first President of the NFLPA.

Pat Freiermuth Bio:

Named a 2019 second team All-American by the AFCA and The Athletic.

Voted a 2019 All-Big Ten second team by the coaches and media.

Named the team's 2019 Most Valuable Offensive Player at the awards banquet.

Has caught a pass in 25-straight games.

Has 15 career touchdown receptions, tied with Mike Gesicki (2014-17) for the PSU record for tight ends.

The 15 TD grabs are good for a tie for ninth all-time at Penn State with current Penn State assistant head coach Terry Smith (1988-91), Joe Jurevicius (1994-97) and Mike Gesicki (2014-17).

Made 13 starts and was a team captain during his sophomore season in 2019.

Ranked seventh in the Big Ten with seven touchdown receptions and held fourth among FBS tight ends with the seven scores.

Hauled in a career-best eight receptions for 99 yards in the victory over Buffalo (9/17/19), pulling in two touchdown receptions.

Made a seven-yard touchdown grab in the win over Purdue (10/5/19).

Scored on a 17-yard touchdown grab in the victory over Michigan (10/19/19).

In the win at Michigan State (10/26/19), made five receptions for 60 yards and caught a career-high three touchdown receptions, becoming the ninth time in program history that a player has caught three touchdown passes in a single game.

Caught seven passes for a career-high 101 yards at Minnesota (11/9/19).

Made eight touchdown receptions his freshman year in 2018 (No. 2 among PSU tight ends and tied for No. 11 overall among PSU receivers).

Penn State on 2020 Watch Lists

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

John Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons