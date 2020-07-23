Nittany Lions posted a 3.31 for the 2019-20 academic year

Norman, Okla. – The Penn State men’s golf team earned an Outstanding Team Academic Award from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

The Nittany Lions posted a 3.31 team grade-point average for the 2019-20 academic year.

Alec Bard, Ryan Davis and Lou Olsakovsky represented Penn State on the 2020 GCAA Scholar All-America list announced in June.

A total of 250 institutions across all NCAA divisions as well as NAIA and NJCAA Division I and II programs were eligible to receive the award by submitting team GPA scores of 3.0 or above. To be eligible for GCAA Outstanding Team Academic honors a college or university must submit GPAs for each player on their official squad list for the academic year.

To view the complete list of the 2020 GCAA Outstanding Team Academic Award winners, click here.