University Park, Pa. — All eyes remain focused on COVID-19 on college campuses, and specifically among athletes. College sports seems to hang in the balance.

According to an email distributed to media, Penn State tested 920 student athletes from August 31 to September 4 and 48 came back positive for COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance,” Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communications Kristina Petersen said.

“Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been determined to be close contacts of positive individuals, even if asymptomatic.”

These results represent a 5.0 percent positivity rate for Penn State Athletics and have set in motion many of the established COVID-19 protocols. Penn State Athletics has paused team activities for several programs and initiated standard isolation and precautionary quarantine. Contact tracing is being performed and the University said there is no evidence to suggest COVID-19 was transmitted during practice or training activities.