Mansfield, Pa. – The Mansfield University women's basketball program continues to grow through a youth movement, with fifth-year head coach Michael Whitling adding 10 freshmen for the 2021 season.

The class features four forwards and six guards from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland and New Jersey. The group will boost a roster that currently features just two seniors and six sophomores.

The Mountaineers did not lose a single player to graduation in 2019-20, while returning their leading scorer and rebounder sophomore Jasmine Hilton (10.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG) and their leader in minutes and field goal attempts, senior Paige Whitfield (28 / 28 GS / GP, 924 minutes).

Senior point guard Kira Merritt returns as the team leader in assists with a 3.1 assist per game ratio and sophomore guard Jasmine Perez returns as the leader on defense after swiping two steals per game as a freshman.

With the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announcing the suspension of competition during the fall semester, discussions are underway for a season tip-off following the January 1st date. Plans and details for an updated schedule will be made available at gomounties.com as they are announced.

Ariel Kellam / Equinunk, Pa. / Forward / 5’9

Two-year letterwinner at Hancock Central School … First Team All-Star for the Walton and Kalwaski Tournament … Named most improved player for the 2019 2020 season … Memorable mention for the New York State of Class C Basketball … plans to study Criminal Justice.

Chloe Weakland / Carrolltown, Pa. / Shooting Guard / 5’7

Four-year letterwinner at Cambria Heights High School … 4 Year LHAC All-Conference Team … plans to study Biology.

Emilie Leidig / Bellwood, Pa. / Guard / 5’4

Four-year letterwinner at Bellwood Antis … 4x All ICC First Team … 2x Altoona Mirror Athlete of the Week … All-Conference selection … plans to study Biology.

Gigi Serrano / Shillington, Pa. / Small Forward / 5’8

Three-year letterwinner at Governor Mifflin … First Division Honorable Mention 2019-20 ... Berks County All Star Team 2019-20 ... Pennsylvania vs Maryland All Star team 2019-20 ... 3-point Goal Award 2019-20 … plans to study Liberal Studies.

Glo Smith / Fayetteville, N.C. / Point Guard / 5’4

Four-year letterwinner at Trinity Christian school… All-Conference Team selection 2018-2019 … plans to study Graphic Design.

Kamara Barnes / Frederick, Md. / Point Guard / 5’5

Letterwinner at Frederick High School … Honors Student … plans to study Accounting.

Kayla Cincilla / Palmerton, Pa. / Small Forward / 5’10

Four-year letterwinner at Palmerton Area High School … All-Area Morning Call Team 2017-2020 … All Colonial League Team 2018-2020 … All-Area LehighValleyLive Team 2018-2020 … 2020 VIA All Star Selection … plans to study Biology.

Kenedy Stroup / Millerstown, Pa. / Point Guard / 5’9

Four-year letterwinner at Greenwood High School … Tri Valley League First Team 2017-2020

-2018-20 Tri Valley League MVP and District Runner-up … 2018-2020 Third Team All-State selection … Four-year scholar athlete … undecided plans of study.

Logan Nutt / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Forward / 5’10

Four-year letterwinner at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High … Reading All-Tournament Team 2018-2019 … Mannheim Central All-Tournament Team 2019-2020 … All-Sentinal Team 2019-2020 … Mechanicsburg High Honor Athlete 2019-2020 … plans to study Nursing.

Taylor Riddick / Teaneck, N.J. / Shooting Guard / 5’8

Four-year letterwinner at Teaneck High School … Second-Team All-Big North Freedom 2019-20 … National Honor Society … undecided plans of study.