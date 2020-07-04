Mansfield, PA. -- After a record setting season in 2019, the Mansfield University sprint football team won the fan vote and was announced as the top college program in the Twin Tiers at 18 Sports' fourth annual Awards show, hosted virtually this past Wednesday night.

The Fourth Annual Twin Tiers Virtual Sports Awards was held virtually at mytwintiers.com/sports.

"First, I would like to thank President Dr. Charles Patterson and First Lady Colleen Patterson for their continued support and attendance at those 5 AM practices," third-year head coach John Evans said. "Next I would like thank Peggy Carl and the entire athletic department staff for their continued support of our program and last but certainly not least I would like to thank the players, coaches and staff that have made this such a monumental ride so far. We can't wait to get back to work and challenge for the league title this year."

The 2019 Mountaineer sprint football team (5-2 overall) outlasted three very formidable opponents, defeating Elmira College women's hockey (UCHC Champions, 22-4-2 record), Cornell Men's and Women's Hockey (Both finished No. 1 in the country for the first time ever) and Corning Community College women's cross country team (MSAC Champions and Regional Champions, placed 8th at Nationals).

"It was an honor to be around such great individuals all season," senior wide receiver D.J. McLean said. "It is one of those things you see in the sports movies like Remember the Titans or Gridiron Gang. We went from winning one game my freshman year to finishing as the top team in program history as seniors. I couldn't be prouder of my teammates and would not have wanted to do it with another group of guys."

Freshman Terrance Quaker brought home the Mounties third straight CSFL Newcomer of the Year honor to highlight 11 All-CSFL selections (seven 1st-Team, one 2nd-Team and three Honorable Mention). Senior D.J. McLean became the program leader for receptions in a career (104) and career-receiving yards (1,550) and junior David Butler named 1st-Team All-CSFL for the first time in his career after earning Offensive Player of the Week twice during the Mountaineers 5-2 run. Butler broke the century mark during five of the seven games and finished the season with seven rushing touchdowns.

Senior Dante Torrisi and Sam Tillman paved the way for Butler on the offensive line and both were rewarded for their efforts by earning All-CSFL recognition. Andrew Schwenk (LB), Matt Roberts (LB), Dajuan Buie (DL) and Kayin Berger (DL) were also named to the All-CSFL defensive team after transforming the Mounties into one of the best turnover and scoring defenses in the conference.

Buie finished second on the team and tied for third in the conference with four interceptions and Schwenk finished tied for the conference led for fumble recoveries (three).