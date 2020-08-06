Williamsport, Pa. – After playing in six of the last seven MAC Commonwealth Conference Championships, eighth-year head coach Nate Gibboney announced another group of highly-talented athletes from throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region that will join the Lycoming College men’s soccer team as the team heads into its first year in the MAC Freedom in 2020-21.

The group features four all-state selections, Javan Aching (Upper Marlboro (International HS at Langley Park), Julian Elguera (Ellicott City, Md./River Hill), Jordan Jackson (Edison, N.J./Edison) and Brendan Warner (Philadelphia, Pa./Philadelphia Charter) and six players that led their teams to state tournaments.

The Warriors finished the 2019 season with a 13-7 overall record, as the team played in the MAC Commonwealth Championship final for the third straight year.

2020-21 Lycoming College Men’s Soccer Incoming Class

Name, Pos., Hometown/High School

Javan Aching, M, Upper Marlboro, Md./International HS at Langley Park – A three-year letterwinner at International HS at Langley Park … a second-team all-state selection as a senior … played in 50 career games … scored 23 goals and 17 assists … reached the state semifinals three times … 2019 Washington Post All-Met Second Team selection.

Connor Albaugh, M, Montoursville, Pa./Loyalsock Township – A four-year letterwinner at Loyalsock Township … team captain … led the team with 21 goals scored with six assists in 2019 … a two-time first-team all-conference midfielder … a second-team all-area pick in 2018 and first team in 2019 … led team to two conference championships and a district semifinal appearance … helped Loyalsock to 31-7-1 record in junior and senior seasons … 2019 team MVP … played for North Union United SC … a member of the National Honor Society … also a member of the track and field team.

Pius Atubire, M, Arlington, Va./Yorktown – A four-year letterwinner at Yorktown … team captain … helped Yorktown win 21 games in three seasons … earned honorable mention all-region honors as a junior … also played running back on the football team, where he was honorable mention all-region.

Denzel Babila-Pinyin, D, Ellicott City, Md./Wilde Lake – A one-year letterwinner and team captain at Wilde Lake … scored five goals and four assists in 15 games … a first-team all-county defender in 2019 … led team to state championship … played for the Baltimore Celtic SC.

Joseph Bamfo, Ronkonkoma, N.Y./Connetquot – A three-year letterwinner at Connetquot … played for Lake Grove United SC.

Emmanuel Coffie, Newark, N.J./North Star Academy – A two-year letterwinner at North Star Academy … scored four goals in 2019 … helped North Star win 16 games in two seasons … reached the state tournament in 2019.

Austin Craig, Freeland, Md./Hereford – A two-year letterwinner at Hereford … scored 31 career goals and added 37 career assists … led team to 15-3-1 record as a senior in 2019 … led team to two straight state semifinal appearances … team leader in assists as a junior and senior … played for Pipeline SC … also a member of the track and field team … a member of the National Honor Society.

Reuben Devaney, F, Nottingham, Md./Concordia Prep – A four-year letterwinner at Concordia Prep … helped team win conference title three times … named all-conference as a junior … played for BRAUSA United FC … club team won back-to-back Maryland State Cups and had two USYS Regional Appearances and two USYS National League appearances in 2018 and 2019.

Kieran Donnelly, D, Philadelphia, Pa./Roman Catholic – A four-year letterwinner at Roman Catholic … team captain … named Philadelphia Catholic League Player of the Year in 2019 … made three trips to the Catholic League championship … a three-time all-league selection … two-time Roman Catholic Defensive Player of the Year … led team to its first city title and a berth in the state tournament in 2018 … a 2019 third-team all-state selection, as he scored eight goals to go with four assists and also led team to 13 shutouts as a senior … scored 11 career goals and six assists in career and helped team to 51 career shutouts … played for Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals SC … member of the National Honor Society.

Julian Elguera, D, Ellicott City, Md./River Hill – A two-year letterwinner at River Hill … 2019 first-team all-state and all-county defender … a second-team all-state and first-team all-county selection as a defender in 2018 after scoring four goals and posting one assist … helped team to back-to-back state championship games in 2017 and 2018 … played for the Pipeline SC … also a member of the tennis team.

Yannick Goedde-Bosch, GK, Damascus, Md./Damascus – A four-year letterwinner at Damascus … led team to regional semifinalis … recorded 68 career saves with a 1.45 goals against average … played for World Class Premier Club team … helped team to Super Y League National finals appearance … also a member of the track team.

Jordan Golding, D, Kingston, Jamaica/Storm King (N.Y.) – A two-year letterwinner at Storm King … a two-time all-region and all-conference pick … two-time team MVP … Storm King Cup recipient, awarded to Most Outstanding Male Athlete … a member of the National Honor Society.

Jordan Jackson, D, Edison, N.J./Edison – A four-year letterwinner at Edison … helped team to three state tournament appearances … 2019 state semifinalist … won 42 career games … played for FC Copa club team.

Emmanuel Sarfo, D, Stafford, Va./Brooke Point – A three-year letterwinner at Brooke Point … helped team post six shutouts in 2019 … played for Stafford Soccer Club.

Dylan Sloan, M, Essex, Md./Archbishop Curley – A three-year letterwinner at Archbishop Curley … a 2019 first-team All-MIAA selection … helped team reach conference championship game in 2019 … played for the Pipeline SC.

Brendan Werner, GK, Philadelphia, Pa./Philadelphia Charter – A four-year letterwinner at Philadelphia Charter … team captain … a three-time selection on Philadelphia All-Public team … a first-team all-area pick as a junior and the 2019 Southeastern PA Hall of Fame Male Athlete of the Year … also a captain of the basketball team … played for Philadelphia SC.

Nick Wilke, GK, Mercerville, N.J./Notre Dame – A two-year letterwinner at Notre Dame … recorded 203 saves and 14 shutouts in two seasons … led team to first county tournament final in six years … a second-team all-conference selection as a senior … played for Princeton SA … also a member of the baseball team.