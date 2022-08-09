Williamsport, Pa. — Few things can turn back the hands of time like a game of wiffle ball with your friends. The nostalgia was in full effect this summer thanks to the Liberty Arena.

Last week was the playoffs and championship matchup of the Liberty Arena's inaugural wiffle ball season. The final game came down to the last inning with 'The Midday Show' outlasting 'The Line Movers' by one run.

Winning pitcher for 'The Midday Show' Ryan Bogaczyk said "I thought the Liberty Arena did an awesome job with the wiffle ball league. The staff made great rules that could make the league fun for all ages and allow everyone to really enjoy some friendly competition. From the fences, to the umpires, to the strike zone, it was extremely well thought out and put together."

"It was way more fun than I expected. I hadn't played wiffle ball in years but for those of us who grew up playing it it was like riding a bike, just a little rustier" joked sponsor and champion Mark Mussina. "There are few better memories than growing up playing wiffle ball with your friends."

First-year champ Rantz Mahaffey added “This league definitely turned me into a wiffleball guy. I looked forward to going out and playing every Thursday and cannot wait to sign up and defend our title next season."

Sponsors for the league included NorthcentralPA.com's 'The Midday Show', Webb Weekly, Hampton Inn, Williamsport Manufacturing, FritoLay, 570 Jiu Jitsu, Spectrum, J.B. Gibbons Construction, Joe's Pizza, Comfort Specialists, Toast'd Bagels, and ICON Fire Solutions.

For more of what the Liberty Arena has to offer click here.

