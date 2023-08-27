Why do so many high school basketball coaches hate AAU basketball? And more importantly, how do you fix it?

These were the conversations being had by high school coaches Chris Zimmerman and Jeff Everett during the long months of the COVID-19 shutdowns.

After long phone calls and messages, an idea began to mold. "We started to talk about a basketball program that was created by local coaches, and run by local coaches, for local coaches to send their players to," said Everett.

With that idea in mind, ‘Select Prospects’ was born.

In 2021, the upstart basketball program started by hosting one-day prospect camps and putting over 250 local basketball players, boys and girls, in front of college coaches that year. They also run the area’s largest high school summer league with over 50 teams participating across the state.

Now Select Prospects will be home to the Kings and Aces travel boys and girls basketball programs.

“We want to grow the game in our area. We want our kids and parents to know they don’t have to travel hours away to play for a quality AAU program.” said Shamokin Head Coach Chris Zimmerman.

Making this possible is the collaboration of ‘25th Hour Athlete’ with Select Prospects. ‘25th Hour Athlete’ owner, and newly hired Susquehanna assistant basketball coach, Joey Britto brings with him more than a decade of experience in professional, collegiate, and AAU basketball.

Working with a group of successful high school coaches like Loyalsock’s Curtis Jacobson is also helping Select Prospects create a different type of travel basketball program — one that a high school coach, parent, and player would be excited to be a part of.

“I have had a lot of conversations with Chris (Zimmerman) and Curtis (Jacobson) about creating a 'Team USA’ style program,” said Everett. “During the winter, the boys and girls are able to play for their respective schools, but in the off-season, players are able to put those rivalries aside to be a part of something bigger, year after year. We want our players to know they have a place close to home to play when the school season is over to make each other better.”

This summer Britto's 25th Hour Athletes, and Zimmerman, along with and a handful of high school coaches, have already been pushing the program in the right direction.

“We have been, and plan on, playing in Marquee events, HoopGroup circuit events, with a high standard of competition. Our kids have been competing all summer at a high level of competition in front of colleges coaches, and it shows," Zimmerman said.

“We have boys from Williamsport, Tyrone, Loyalsock, Lewisburg, Danville, Shamokin, Shikellamy, Mifflinburg, Hazleton, Pottsville, Blue Mountain, Minersville, Bloomsburg, Milton, Selinsgrove, Pottsville, and more,” he added.

Everett and Jacobson have been laying the foundation on the girls' side and are already seeing the results as well.

“Over the past seven years, I have seen an incredible amount of growth regionally in girls basketball," said Jacobson. “Our area has many teams competing state-wide, while also sending many players to the college level. I truly believe that AAU has played a major role in this improvement.”

“With the Aces and Kings, we hope to provide the same opportunities that other youth sports already do, and make basketball a meaningful option now, and in the future," Jacobson continued.

This year’s girls’ team included standout players from Montoursville, Hughesville, Mount Carmel, Jersey Shore, Loyalsock, and Lewisburg, with past players coming from South Williamsport, Central Mountain, Penns Valley, Sullivan County, Shamokin, Wellsboro, North-Penn Mansfield, Williamsport, Millville, and Bloomsburg.

One of those former players is Loyalsock alum and Elizabethtown College All-American Summer McNulty. McNulty is one of three players, along with Sullivan County's Jessica King and Loyalsock's Aliyah Kennedy, on Elizabethtown's roster who played travel basketball for Everett and Jacobson during their high school off-seasons.

"Having the opportunity to play AAU with them gave me the preparation to strive for four years during high school basketball, then ultimately the chance to play in college," said McNulty. "The program has become a family for me. Even as a junior in college, I am always welcomed back to practices. I am beyond thankful for Coach Everett and Coach Jacobson for believing in me and pushing me to surpass my goals as a player and making me the person I am today."

Moving forward, Select Prospects will be having a boys high school fall league, while their select travel teams compete in tournaments this fall, before the high school season begins.

For more information on Select Prospects, you can find them at their website or email them at management@selectprospects.net

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.