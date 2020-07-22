BOSTON, Mass. - Four members of the 2019-20 Penn State men's hockey team were each honored by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) as Krampade Division I All-American Scholars in the fourth year of the award's existence as announced earlier this week.

Recent graduate Peyton Jones (Langhorne, Pa.) along with rising senior Alex Limoges (Winchester, Va.) and rising juniors Oskar Autio (Espoo, Finland) and Aarne Talvitie (Espoo, Finland) each earned their first AHCA academic honor.

Due to the effects of Covid-19 on actual grades in the spring, the AHCA adopted revised criteria for this year's honorees. To qualify, a student-athlete must have attained a 3.75 GPA for the fall semester and participated in 40% of their school's games.

All four student-athletes were also named 2019-20 Academic All-Big Ten members while Jones, Talvitie and Autio were also named Big Ten Distinguished Scholars<https://gopsusports.com/news/2020/7/1/general-school-record-144-student-athletes-named-big-ten-distinguished-scholars.aspx> earlier this summer.

The four members tie the most in the Big Ten joining Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State who also had four Academic All-Stars.