New Orleans, La. - The Bloomsburg University men's and women's track and field teams have been honored by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) as 2020 Division II All-Academic Teams for their success in the classroom.

Additionally, sophomore Hank Anderson was honored individually with All-Academic honor from the USTFCCA.

In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period. Both the men's and women's teams finished the year with a 3.32 GPA.

Overall, there were 149 different programs honored on the women's side and 114 men's teams.

Individually, the academic honor is awarded to student-athletes with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale through the end of the semester.

A criminal justice major, Anderson earned All-Region honors from the USTFCCCA following the indoor track and field season after finishing ranked fifth in the Atlantic Region in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.19. Anderson set the school-record time on February 21 at the Bucknell Tune Up when he won the event for the Huskies. At the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship meet, Anderson ran a career-best time of 7.11 in the 60-meter dash and took fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.30.

Anderson is one of 208 men from 73 institutions who was named an All-Academic athlete.