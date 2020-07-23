Bloomsburg, Pa. - For the first time in the program's brief history, the Bloomsburg University women's volleyball team earned a Team Academic Award from the United States Marine Corps (USMC) / American Coaches Volleyball Association (AVCA) for the 2019-20 academic year.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale. The Huskies finished the year with a 3.31 overall team GPA with a 3.60 mark during the spring semester.

In just its second year of varsity competition, the 2019-20 roster featured 29 student-athletes with 25 of those being either true freshmen or sophomores - making the achievement even more impressive. The Huskies also had two redshirt sophomores and two juniors on last year's squad.

Bloomsburg was one of 171 Division II institutions to earn the AVCA/USMC Team Academic Award. Eleven other schools from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) also made the list including Cal U, Clarion, Edinboro, Gannon, Mercyhurst, Millersville, Seton Hill, Shepherd, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, and West Chester.