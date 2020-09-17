Bloomsburg, Pa. – Alongside the recent announcement of the "Protect Our Pack" campaign, the executive board comprised of four student-athletes has been announced. The four student-athletes will help to lead the group of their peers and will work closely with administrators to achieve the goals set fourth in the group's mission.

After a self-nomination process and vote among those involved with "Protect Our Pack", graduate student Angela DiPasquale of the women's lacrosse team will serve as the president for the 2020-21 academic year. Senior Lauren Hoelke of women's soccer was voted as the vice president, and junior Bryce Evans of the men's soccer team will act as the secretary. Rounding out the board is senior Mackenzie Gebhardt of the women's soccer team as she will be the technology director.

The four board members will act as a steering group among their peers and meet separately with the coaches and staff members to help plan programming and initiatives throughout the school year.

