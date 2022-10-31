Williamsport native and professional basketball player Alize Johnson will be representing USA Basketball this November.
The NBA journeyman was announced as one of the forwards who will represent the United States in the World Cup qualifier, according to a release from USA Basketball.
The November 2022 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team is set for home qualifiers against 🇧🇷 on Nov. 11 & 🇨🇴 on Nov. 14 in Washington, D.C. @TheEventsDC— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) October 30, 2022
This will be Johnson's first experience with Team USA Basketball.
The qualifying games will be played at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C.
Johnson will help team USA take on Brazil on Friday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m., and then Colombia on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET.