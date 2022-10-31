NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy-1 (3).png

Williamsport native and professional basketball player Alize Johnson will be representing USA Basketball this November.

The NBA journeyman was announced as one of the forwards who will represent the United States in the World Cup qualifier, according to a release from USA Basketball.

This will be Johnson's first experience with Team USA Basketball.

The qualifying games will be played at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

Johnson will help team USA take on Brazil on Friday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m., and then Colombia on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

