NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 3 (3).png

Montoursville graduate and current Ohio State Buckeye Gavin Hoffman has advanced to the national semifinals in the 197-pound weight class with a 5-3 win over Oklahoma’s Jake Woodley early Friday afternoon.

Hoffman was a three-time state champion while at Montoursviile. Now a sophomore at Ohio State, Hoffman entered the national tournament as the 21st seed at 197.

Hoffman-Gavin-1-rotated-e1630603498770-794x1024.jpg

His improbable run continues later this evening as he faces off with Penn State’s Max Dean, who is the No. 1 seed in the weight class.

“They wrestled in the dual meet at the Bryce Jordan Center in February when Gavin was just starting to turn a corner,” said Mitch Rupert, local wrestling sportswriter. “Dean won 5-3 in sudden victory. Two days later, Gavin beat sixth-ranked Greg Bulsak from Rutgers. That was really his big turning point.”

The semifinals will air on ESPN tonight at 8 p.m.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!