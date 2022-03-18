Montoursville graduate and current Ohio State Buckeye Gavin Hoffman has advanced to the national semifinals in the 197-pound weight class with a 5-3 win over Oklahoma’s Jake Woodley early Friday afternoon.

Hoffman was a three-time state champion while at Montoursviile. Now a sophomore at Ohio State, Hoffman entered the national tournament as the 21st seed at 197.

His improbable run continues later this evening as he faces off with Penn State’s Max Dean, who is the No. 1 seed in the weight class.

“They wrestled in the dual meet at the Bryce Jordan Center in February when Gavin was just starting to turn a corner,” said Mitch Rupert, local wrestling sportswriter. “Dean won 5-3 in sudden victory. Two days later, Gavin beat sixth-ranked Greg Bulsak from Rutgers. That was really his big turning point.”

The semifinals will air on ESPN tonight at 8 p.m.



