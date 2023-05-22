Bloomsburg, Pa. — Three members of the Bloomsburg men's and women's track & field teams earned All-Region honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), Wednesday afternoon. Senior Dahlia Hosey (Wellsboro, Pa/Wellsboro Area) and freshman Kelly Leszcynski (Nazareth, Pa/Nazareth) from the women's team picked up the accolades, while Matthew Whitaker from the men's team was honored.

Top five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-3 ranked relay team.

Leszcynski finished the regular season ranked first overall in the Atlantic Region in the javelin throw with her school-record distance of 45.28 meters, which she hit at the LHU Qualifier. She finished second overall at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship meet in the javelin with a throw of 43.88 meters. Leszcynski's season continues next Saturday, May 27, when she competes at the NCAA DII Outdoor Track & Field National Championship meet. The freshman goes into the national championship meet ranked 11th overall.

Hosey wrapped up the season ranked fifth in the region in the long jump with a distance of 5.72 meters. The all-region accolade is the second of her career. Hosey took third in the long jump at the PSAC championship meet.

Whitaker earned his first all-region honor after finishing the season ranked third overall in the region in the javelin with a throw of 58.59 meters which he hit at the LHU Qualifier. Whitaker finished fourth overall in the javelin at the PSAC Championship meet with a throw of 58.14 meters.

