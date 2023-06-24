Williamsport, Pa. — The defenses took center stage during Friday's District 4 All-Star Football game at Williamsport, with one receiver shining a little brighter than the other players.

The District 4 Coaches Association honored its first Hall of Fame Class, but the current crop of players competing highlighted the night with outstanding play. Two overtimes were needed to resolved a seven-all tie that ended with Danville’s Carson Persing snagging a two-point conversion.

The South defeated the North 9-7 deep into Friday night as both teams elected to go for conversions at the end to name a winner.

“The whole second half they were calling plays I wanted,” Persing said. “It just was not there. I knew that route I had before. I knew I was going to be open.”

Persing, who finished with 138 yards on 11 catches, caught the ball with little effort and glided by his defender for the final points of the night. It capped a standout performance for the former Ironman.

Persing led his team's final drive of regulation that ended with a turnover on downs in the final minute. He pulled in a ball with one hand to help extend the possession. It was the highlight moment of the night beside the game-winner for the Danville senior.

“I just had to execute and catch the ball,” Persing said. “The ball was a little behind me. I turned myself to get some room to work with. It was just kind of natural to put your hand out there and get it.”

Persing was named the game’s Most Valuable Player at the conclusion.

South 9, North 7

SOUTH 0 7 0 0 0 2—9

NORTH 7 0 0 0 0 0—7

First quarter

N—Weston Bellows 71 pass to George Whaley (Breck Miller kick) 5:25

Second quarter

S—Brett Ney 8 pass to Mason Raup (Carson Persing kick) 7:09

Team statistics SOUTH NORTH

First downs 15 7

Rushes/yards 32-57 23-146

Completions/attempts/INTs 23-42-2 10-21-1

Passing yards 234 137

Penalties/yards 4-40 3-27

Fumbles/lost 0-0 1-0

Team statistics:

Rushing: South—Isaac Schaeffer-Neitz 14-33; Brett Nye 5-8; Toby Zajac 9-19; Carson Persing 2 (-5); Luke Kaiser 1 (-5); Jon Melendez 1-7. North—Weston Bellows 5-68; Riley Parker 5-29; Brady Jordan 6-20; Nasir Hennigan 5-27; Matthew Conklin 1 (-2); George Whaley 1-3.

Passing: South—Brett Nye 17-33 156 yards TD INT; Luke Kaiser 6-9 49 yards. North—Weston Bellows 5-11 87 yards TD INT; Brady Jordan 5-10 50 yards.

Receiving: South—Carson Persing 11-138 2-point conversion; Ryder Zulkowski 4-57; Nick Rice 3-13; Jake Toczylousky 2-18; Mason Raup 1-8 TD. North—Nasir Hennigan 1-0; George Whaley 5-121; Breck Miller 1-1; Sam Lawrence 1-20; Matthew Conklin 1 (-5).

