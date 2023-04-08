Bloomsburg, Pa. — The culmination of goals and belief manifested itself on a basketball court in central Pennsylvania last month.

A player, her family, coaches, and community celebrated as a basket in the middle of a PIAA Class AAA Playoff game made history for Bloomsburg High School.

Madeline Evans needed 14 points to become the Panthers all-time leading scorer; she finished with 18 as Bloomsburg’s season ended with a 64-33 loss.

Evans completed an incredible four-year journey scoring 1,611 points, topping the previous mark of 1,606. She also finished with more than 1,000 rebounds, leading a four-year stretch for the Panthers that included multiple postseason appearances. She will join Lock Haven next year to continue her career.

Fighting through tears after Evans scored 33 points with 17 rebounds, three steals, and three assists in the District 4 consolation game to keep the season going, Bloomsburg’s coach, John Wittman, spoke about what she has meant to the team throughout her career.

“She’s been awesome for four years,” Wittman said. “I really appreciate all she’s done. I love that girl as a person more than a basketball player and you know how great of a basketball player she is.”

Evans has that effect on people. The Panthers rallied around her and fellow senior Alyssa Shuman, giving both one more chance to step onto the court after defeating Southern Columbia 55-50 in the Consolation game of the District 4 Tournament.

“They both love this game,” Wittman said. “We wanted to give them one more chance.”

With the goal of winning a District 4 Class AAA Championship dashed in the semifinals, Evans gave a memorable performance along with her teammates in the consolation match up, pushing the Panthers into the State playoffs. The victory embodied a lot of what Evans has shown throughout her career. Emotionally drained from a 40-36 loss to Loyalsock, Bloomsburg rallied with a strong opening quarter in the consolation game to set the victory up.

It's something Evans has been able to do since a young age. As the stakes get higher, she always seems to have an answer. The journey been sprinkled with high peaks like reaching 1,000 points and becoming the all-time leading scorer, but it certainly didn’t start there for Evans.

She was introduced to a much higher level of competition at age 13 when she joined a travel team out of Mount Carmel. She enjoyed playing with her Sunday school team, but the step up in competition with the traveling team offered something a little more.

The level of practice was much more intense along with teams they competed against. With her game adapting and rising to meet the new standard, Evans began to set her plan into motion. She visualized long and short goals, obtaining them, and resetting her own standards throughout the process.

“The coach told me it was the real deal, we go to tournaments in Philadelphia and practice three times a week,” Evans said of joining her first travel team. “After the first two weeks, I knew it would elevate my game and prepare me for the junior high and then high school level.”

With the foundation set, Evans embarked on her first season with the Panthers, immediately finding a spot on the team and contributing.

“I knew coming into high school I could be a 1,000-point scorer if I worked hard,” Evans said. “Everybody around me told me to keep working hard good things would come.”

Surprisingly, even after establishing herself with an outstanding freshman season, Evans still felt her breakout year was in front of her. She paced the Panthers in points as a sophomore and junior, reaching her goal of 1,000 points in the process.

What appeared would be a goal spanning her entire high school career, came early for Evans as the hard work manifested itself much sooner than anticipated. Evans entered the game in need of five points to reach the milestone, exceeding that point total in the first step to become the Panthers all-time leader in scoring.

“It was an awesome experience,” Evans said. “Once I got it, it was a relief to have such a great accomplishment.”

The moment was great, but Evans also felt that ping in the back of her mind as teammates celebrated the accomplishment.

“I realized I could break the all-time scoring record at that moment,” Evans said. “I thought all my stress would be gone. I’ve always had stress knowing I need to score to join the elite club. It helps me, because it drives me to keep scoring and keep trying to be great.”

Evans barely took a breath after crossing the 1,000-point threshold, getting right back in the gym, and working on all the small things that would make her great.

“After my freshman and sophomore season I knew I could do more than be a 1,000-point scorer,” Evans said. “I had to keep working hard and doing travel teams and practices three to four times a week.”

Evans spent her summer traveling with teams and taking in as much competition as possible. She perfected the imperfections of her game, acknowledging the shortcomings and working to improve them.

Hours were spent doing the same moves until they became second nature while being guarded. She ran, worked on speed, agility, and every step inside the paint. Once that was finished, she built her game further out.

“I needed to get my foul shots down,” Evans said. “I needed to not just be a post player. I had to be able to take jump shots. It was my senior year. Teams knew who I was.”

Needing 14 points in her final game, Evans reached her goal of becoming the school’s all-time leader, scoring 18 points to finish with 1,611 over four years. The previous mark of 1,606 was broken. Evans also finished with more than 1,000 rebounds, joining another exclusive club in the process.

