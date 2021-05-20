Indianapolis–Mansfield University Track and Field senior Rob Robbins has been selected to compete at the 2021 NCAA Division II Track & Field Championships, participating in the Javelin Throw.

The 2021 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Track & Field Championships are scheduled for Thursday to Saturday, May 27-29 at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan. The men's Javelin Throw will take place Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.

A total of 566 participants, 283 men and 283 women, will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championships by reaching the automatic and provisional standards established for each event.

Robbins is seeded seventh in the Javelin in a field of 13.

Robbins started the season by climbing to the peak of the Mansfield program-record book with a top throw of 68.14 meters at the Paul Kaiser Classic on April 24.

The Athens, Pa. native followed that by improving the Mansfield record and setting a new facility record at Lock Haven with a top throw of 69.40 meters.

The senior then claimed a gold medal at the PSAC Championships with a top throw of 67.43 meters.

Grand Valley State University and the West Michigan Sports Commission will serve as co-hosts of the championships. The championships will be streamed live on www.NCAA.com.