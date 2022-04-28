Williamsport, Pa. — When Kenny Fern moved to Williamsport from Glasgow, Scotland, in 2016 he was able to carve out a little slice of paradise for himself.

Fern, who had coached soccer all over Europe and the Philippines, settled in with his wife and started a family. He took the head coaching position at Lycoming College with the women’s soccer team.

After a while in the area, Fern started to miss his days in Europe as a dedicated football (soccer) fan and coach. He missed the dedicated fans surrounding an area team. He missed the camaraderie of a team and fanbase that isn’t seen in most small American cities.

“I’m a soccer fanatic,” Fern said. “I’m up at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning to talk soccer. There’s just not enough soccer in the area.”

Williamsport City Lions SC Schedule 4/30 City Lions FC at Allentown United II, 4 p.m. 5/01 New Jersey Alliance FC II at City Lions FC, 1 p.m. 5/07 UCFSC Jeffrey Mendoza at City Lions FC, 2 p.m. 5/14 City Lions FC at Club Tijuana Xolos NJ, 5 p.m. 5/21 CD Catrachos PA at City Lions FC, 2 p.m. 5/22 City Lions FC at Philadelphia Lone Star II, 2:30 p.m. 5/29 City Lions FC at CD Catrachos PA, 2 p.m. 6/04 Club Tijuana Xolos NJ at City Lions FC, 2 p.m. 6/05 Philadelphia Lone Star II at City Lions FC, 4 p.m. 6/11 City Lions FC at UCFSC Jeffrey Menoza, 7 p.m. 6/19 City Lions FC at New Jersey Alliance FC II, 6 p.m. 6/25 Allentown United II at Williamsport FC, 2 p.m.

This weekend Fern hopes to solve the problem: Fern and his partner Ian Scheller will unveil Williamsport’s newest professional soccer franchise.

The Williamsport City Lions open a 12-game slate this weekend with a trip to Allentown to take on Allentown United II. The team then returns for its first home match against New Jersey Alliance FC at Loyalsock’s high school field. All six of the team’s home games will be played at Loyalsock, with Saturday’s set to kick-off at 1 p.m.

Although the team will be opening its first season this weekend, it will already have a historic foundation thanks to Fern’s influence. Giving a nod to his favorite Scotland team Celtic FC, Fern named the franchise the Williamsport City Lions FC.

“The most famous Celtic side won the European Cup (now called the Champions League) in Lisbon in 1967,” Fern said. “The team’s nickname was the Lisbon Lions.”

Also, Williamsport’s jerseys will feature green and white hoops made famous by Celtic.

Although the team will feature tributes to the famous Scotland team, Fern hopes to build the club’s own fanbase through meetings and interactions with fans throughout the season.

Williamsport will participate in the United Premier Soccer League Division I. The City Lions FC will play in the American South Division of the League, facing teams from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

If City Lions FC were to win their league, they could get bumped up into the premier division of the league, which would allow them to compete in tournament with MLS teams.

The men’s team will carry a full roster of 30 players, with 25 traveling and 17 dressing for game days. The women’s roster is at 25 with a schedule yet to be determined.

“It’s strong on the men’s side,” Fern said. “We should have a decent chance on that side. We’re not sure about competition on the women’s side, but we should have a good team on both sides.”

The teams will look to the college ranks to help fill roster spots. Fern has a built-in pipeline directly to the talent and the season lines up perfectly to fill college players' downtime.

“There’s such a demand in the area and not enough chances to play,” Fern said. “When I came here and took a college job the season really only went from August until the end of the November. For college players that’s all you play throughout the entire year. Back home we play 10 months.”

The Williamsport City Lions will be the city’s first professional soccer team. Fern assures that the team will be committed to the city and growing its ranks with local players.

“We think after a year or two of this club being out people will want to come and sponsor us and take us to the next level,” Fern said. “Then we can start looking at bigger leagues.”

One key to this process will be making players available to the community throughout the season. They will be expected to sign autographs and interact with supporters.

“The local high school teams are very successful and there’s a lot of strong teams here,” Fern said. “We want to give the kids somewhere they can play when they come back in the summer. There are a few older players we have on the team as well.”

Fern stressed the importance of building a team with local players to help spark an interest in the team. The initial response was outstanding.

"It was much easier than expected," Fern said. "On the men's side we have a 30-man roster. Everyone will practice and then we'll travel a certain amount. On the women's side we have about 20-25."

The idea to keep the team local will help to cultivate a loyal fanbase, just what Fern missed. Fern has also decided to make the team a non-profit, so every dollar earned will go back into the program.

Initially, this cash flow will help with jerseys, warmups, travel, food, and all the other costs associated with a professional sports club.

“Everything that comes into the club gets spent back on the club,” Fern said. “We have no interest in the money side of things. I’m comfortable enough that this is a project.”

Fern and Scheller have also built a youth academy that will act as a feeder for the program. The academy opened in November and has more than 100 members.

“There’s just such a demand for soccer in the area and nobody has really filled it,” Fern said. “We don’t take any salaries in the kid’s program. We just want to coach and develop the area.”

Head out to the pitch this weekend and become the first group of supporters for Williamsport’s newest professional team. They open on the road Saturday in Allentown, but return home Sunday to take on New Jersey Alliance FC II in the team’s home-opener.

