Shippensburg, Pa. – Cold and rainy conditions greeted the top track and field athletes in Shippensburg as they competed for State Championship gold.
It was less than ideal, but every jumper, runner, and thrower faced the same cutting rain and breeze.
For Williamsport’s Allen Taylor it was the final send off before heading to Penn State. Taylor left a lasting impression in the 110 hurdles, claiming the event with a final of 14.15.
His teammate Shaheem Hill placed fourth in the high jump. He topped out a 6-04 to make the podium on the second day of the Championship meet.
It was an amazing feat for the local athletes, but one that was not exclusive for the two-day event at Seth Grove Stadium at Shippensburg University. Athletes from all over the District put on top performances.
It was an amazing way to welcome back the State Championship meet.