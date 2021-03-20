Mechanicsburg, Pa.— When Kimberly Shannon touched the wall at Cumberland Valley’s High School pool, she carried on a tradition dating back three years.

The tradition was started by Shamokin’s Abby Doss and Friday Shannon became the next District 4 swimmer in line to win the 200 IM at States.

Shannon finished with a 2:03.25 to become the State’s top Class AA swimmer in the event. As she looked up at the times it appeared to hit her as tears of joy started to flow.

“It was almost like instant shock,” Shannon said. “I knew the race was going to be tough, but I knew I was prepared.”

It was a beautiful moment for the freshmen as she celebrated the continuation of District 4’s dominance in the event. Shannon trained with Doss throughout the club season. After the race she was well aware of the accomplishment.

“Being a club teammate and training with her for years, it was really exciting to win,” Shannon said. “It was definitely cool to win after her. I didn’t come into the race looking for anything huge. I’m glad I got to follow Abby.”

Prior to the race opening, Shannon got to test the water and check her nerves. Breathing and composure are keys to a good swim. Shannon hit all of them as he seemed to have a sense of calm as she hit the water.

“I tried to keep my nerves down as much as possible,” Shannon said. “I didn’t really want to overthink anything. Getting in the water for warmups I felt really good. I was just excited to race.”

With one medal in the bag, Shannon took on the field in the second heat of the 500 free. Shannon won with a 4:56.48.

That makes it five years and running for District 4 in the event.

She continued to impress as a freshman as she jumped out to an early lead in the grueling event. The distance continued to increase as Shannon pulled away from more and more swimmers as the race progressed.

“It’s exciting,” Shannon said. “I’m glad I got to have the experience of being down here with my team. I was very proud to see that our relay team made it. It was really exciting to swim with them.”

Shannon has put herself on a path that few swimmers can follow. While most spend an entire high school career with the hopes of a State gold, Shannon has two as a freshman.

The success was nice, but Shannon reminded everyone of what makes her great as she immediately turned the attention away from herself to thank coaches and teammates.

“It’s a little overwhelming that’s for sure,” Shannon said. “I don’t think I would have made it here without any of my coaches and teammates. I’m glad I got to win, but I know it’s from my coaches' help and the hard work I put in. I’m just glad it happened.”

The PIAA and Cumberland Valley deserve a lot of credit for what took place Friday during the Class AA Swimming Championships.

It was safe. Swimmers were distanced. As much as it hurt to exclude parents from the stands, that’s exactly what the PIAA was able to do.

Where it fell short, though no fault of its own, was the atmosphere. The event was to determine the top swimmers in the state, but it felt more like an extremely organized practice.

It made it difficult for swimmers like Shamokin’s Gabby Doss to get into the right headspace as she attempted to compete.

“There were a lot less people standing on the deck,” Doss said. “It wasn’t as crowded which can make it seem more like a practice,” Doss said. “Usually, you have a lot of people and they are screaming about something. You get the noise, and you get the crowd and splashing and it’s just chaos.”

The madness that usually is the State Championship meet was toned down. Doss still posted good times.

In the 100 fly, Doss finished with a 58.95 for twelfth place. In the 100 breast, Doss’s signature event, she posted a1:07.56.

“I do block out most of the noise, but it affected me a little bit,” Doss said. “As you are swimming you can hear it and see people in the stands. It definitely affected me a little bit, but I’m not sure how much.”

On the boys side, Danville’s Kaleb Hause led the charge as he placed fifth in the 200 IM with a final of 1:56.55.

Hause also swam on the 200 medley relay team for Danville. The group of Hause, his brother Ryan, Nick DelGotto, and Holden Dent finished 13th overall with a 1:42.75.

PIAA Class AA Swimming Championships Results:

Girls

200 medley relay: 1. Villa Maria (Megan Maholic, Jasmine Chen, Olivia Mottillo, Haley Palmer), 1:46.18.

200 free: 1. Katie Beyer (Warren), 1:53.06; 2. Ella Gross (Gwynedd Mercy), 1:53.32; 3. Megan Ehrnfeldt (Schuylkill Valley), 1:54.27.

200 IM: 1. Kimberly Shannon (Lewisburg), 2:03.25; 2. Isabel Huang (Quaker Valley), 2:05.60; 3. Ella Menear (Mapletown), 2:05.64.

50 free: 1. Halle Myers (Fairview), 23.71; 2. Katie Jackovic (South Park), 23.85; 3. Skylar Roberig (Wyoming Seminary), 24.00.

100 fly: 1. Maura Fluehr (Springfield Township), 54.49; 2. Ella Gross (Gwynedd Mercy), 57.51; 3. Isabella Kil (East Pennsboro), 57.58.

200 free relay: 1. Fairview (Abby Zaboltny, Morgan Dougherty, Ellie Kraus, Halle Myers), 1:36.87.

100 free: 1. Maura Fluehr (Springfield Township), 50.34; 2. Halle Myers (Fairview), 51.76; 3. Katie Beyer (Warren), 52.22.

500 free: 1. Shannon Kimberly (Lewisburg), 4:56.48; 2. Maeve Kellley (Shady Side Academy), 5:03.22; 3. Ryleigh Collins (Wyoming Seminary), 5:06.11.

100 back: 1. Ella Menear (Mapletown), 54.99; 2. Leah Shackley (Bedford), 55.65; 3. Megan Maholic (Villa Maria), 56.17.

100 breast: 1. Kari Powell (Trinity), 1:03.48; 2. Lauren Schofield (Scranton Preparatory), 1:04.20; 3. Annie Gao (Schuylkill Valley), 1:05.95.

400 free relay: 1. Wyoming Seminary (Skylar Roerig, Alyssa Kelly, Aviah Dahlgren, Ryleigh Collins), 3:31.83.

Boys

200 medley relay: 1. Bishop McDevitt (Patrick Hemingway, Will Brobson, John Maskins, Lucas Hancock), 1:34.92.

200 free: 1. Kyle Thome (Indiana), 1:39.74; 2. Noah Ferker (Lower Moreland), 1:42.14; 3. RJ Faina (Notre Dame Green Pond), 1:42.29.

200 IM: 1. Peter Kawash (Lakeland), 1:52.08; 2. Braelen Mowe (Boiling Springs), 1:54.65; 3. Will Retsch (Hampton), 1:55.25.

50 free: 1. Ian Shahan (Belle Vernon), 20.00 (State Record); 2. Conner McBeth (Neshannock), 20.26 (State Record), T-3. John Devaney (New Hope-Solebury), Patrick Hemingway (Bishop McDevitt), 20.79.

100 fly: 1. Ian Shahan (Belle Vernon), 48.77; T-2. Isaac Griffith (Indiana), Bryant LaCroix (Bloomsburg), 50.54.

200 free relay: 1. Riverside (Joseph Roth, Graham Kralic, Sam Kline, Alexander Roth), 1:26.52.

100 free: 1. Conner McBeth (Neshannock), 44.56; 2. Jacob Wade (Susquehannock), 46.55; 3. John Devaney (New Hope-Solebury), 46.95.

500 free: 1. Kyle Thome (Indiana), 4:40.22; 2. RJ Farina (Notre Dame Green Pond), 4:40.30; 3. Woobie Kupsky (MMI Preparatory), 4:45.32.

100 back: 1. Peter Kawash (Lakeland), 50.34; 2. Joseph Roth (Riverside), 50.36; 3. Bryant LaCroix (Bloomsburg), 50.50.

100 breast: 1. Matthew Raudabaugh (Big Spring), 57.83; 2. Richie Donato (Hampton), 58.03; 3. Henry Miller (Southmoreland), 58.07.

400 free relay: 1. Lower Moreland, (Jude Blumhardt, Greg Landis, Jaden Feldman, Noah Ferker), 3:11.53