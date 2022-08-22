Williamsport, Pa. — President George W. Bush visited Williamsport on Sunday to be honored — first with the presence of Rachel Robinson, the widow of baseball great Jackie Robinson, who he referred to as the "Queen of Baseball," by his side.

Second, to witness the unveiling of a new — and final — statue on Market Square in downtown Williamsport, in which his likeness is bronzed.

And third, to attend the Major League Baseball Classic game held at Williamsport's historic Bowman Field, where the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3.

But some have asked the question, why was George W. Bush one of three men to be commemorated with a statue in celebration of the organization's 75th anniversary?

In his own words, he is honored to stand in "esteemed company for all time" beside Cy Young and Jackie Robinson.

George W. Bush played Little League as a child, but lots of kids do. Notably, Bush went on to become the first Little League graduate to ever be elected President of the United States in 2001.

Steven P. Keener, President and CEO of Little League International, noted Bush's "deep affection for the game of baseball, ingrained in him by his mother and his father."

As President, Bush made it a priority to visit the Little League Baseball World Series in South Williamsport, where he was enshrined in the Little League Hall of Excellence, said Keener.

And as a result of his deep love of baseball, Bush hosted 21 games of Tee Ball on the South Lawn of the White House. "President Bush attended every one of those games," said Keener.

The South Lawn Tee Ball program was created to support the Administration's "Helping America's Youth" Initiative, which invited teams from the Little League Urban Initiative to play in the Capitol.

Research shows that children are less likely to engage in risky behaviors when they are connected to parents, family, school, and community. The Little League Urban Initiative was one program Bush's administration created to engage kids in positive activities.

"The common denominator of these three men [Young, Bush, and Robinson] is their belief in the value of the Little League program and their willingess to support and help us grow the Little League program," said Keener.

Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. was in attendance to address the crowd at the unveiling on Sunday. "I can say with certainty, he is the favorite president of everyone in Little League baseball," he said.

The former president credited Willie Mays as his idol growing up. "When I was playing Little League baseball in Midland, Texas in the 1950s, never did I believe I'd be so honored by Little League baseball. Of course, never did I dream that I'd be president."

"Can you imagine sharing the fence with Cy Young and Jackie Robinson?" he asked the crowd. "Robinson was about as exciting a ball player as you can find," Bush said.

"He helped change America's soul for the better, and I'm honored to be sitting next to the Queen of Baseball, Rachel Robinson."

Bush credited the values that Little League Baseball instilled in him and his friends. In West Texas, there was no grass on their fields, just a mound, bases, home plate, and enough friends to gather to play, he said. His friends and coaches stand out in his memory.

"I do remember my friends," he said. "Little League teaches friendship is important." He pointed out the values of honesty, fair play, decency, and hard work; teamwork, how to make goals, how to meet them, and the self esteem that comes from learning to play the game.

At the White House, they "put it on big-time for the kids," said Bush, "and that's what happens here in Williamsport as well, not only during the World Series, but all year long."

