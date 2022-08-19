MuddyLittleLeaguer_2022.jpg

Rain only served to make the hill that much more "sleddable" at the Little League Baseball complex in South Williamsport.

 Beth Frear / NCPA

South Williamsport, Pa. — The Little League Baseball complex is literally a back yard ballfield for the residents of South Williamsport, a community of about 6,200.

Webimages_LLWS_2022.jpg

Look for these buttons on NorthcentralPa.com for stories, updates, and photo galleries from the 75th anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series. 

It's a quick trip over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River for fans from Williamsport and points north. The area in northcentral Pennsylvania is rural, but accessable via a few hours' drive from major metropolitan areas, including New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh.

Whether you are a few minutes' drive away, or from the other side of the world, you can catch a glimpse of the fun here in photos on NorthcentralPa.com. Enjoy our photo galleries and coverage throughout the series. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!