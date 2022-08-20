Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series.

It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game.

It was a momentous moment for the young ball player who rounded the bases and jumped in front of the crowd which was estimated to be more than 16,000 fans. The stadium erupted and Hollidaysburg never looked back despite a strong push from New England.

Despite the pressure, PA prevailed with a 7-5 victory to eliminate New England from Little League World Series contention.

The victory keeps Pennsylvania alive with a game against Metro Sunday at 2 p.m. That game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

Link’s home run was symbolic of what he’s meant to the team. After a rough start to open the tournament, Link rebounded at the most crucial time as Hollidaysburg faced its first elimination game of the tournament.

The runs continued to follow Link’s home run as Braden Hatch and Beau Rabel scored after reaching base.

Brody Dull connected with a single through the infield to score a runner and give Hollidaysburg a two-run advantage. Aspen Anderson added a single to score Easton Metzger, who reached on a single of his own that scored Rabel.

A fly ball to shallow right field ended the inning, but not before Hollidaysburg was able to take a 4-1 lead.

Link then came on the pitch in the fifth inning with a runner on first and one out.

Link gave up a double to the first hitter that he faced, scoring a run for New England in the process. Jayden Murphy ripped a ball down the line and took third as Hollidaysburg attempted to get Jacob Landers as he headed home.

Back-to-back singles from Mike Marizelli and Gillpatrick scored a run and forced a second pitching change in the inning. As Anderson went through warmups, a quiet pro-PA stadium gave way to a small, but loud New England fanbase.

A fly ball finally stopped the New England rally as a strikeout and fly ball to left ended the inning. Hollidaysburg still held a one-run lead with just three more outs to secure a victory.

McGough helped that cause with a walk to open the sixth inning. He advanced to second which opened first for an intentional walk of Link, who had already hit a home run.

McGough came home on a single from Caleb Detrick. Link moved to second to put another runner into scoring position. A miscommunication on a routine pop-up to second loaded the bases for Jackson Boob, who hit a single to short centerfield to score both Link and Detrick for a four-run cushion.

A confusing situation ended the inning when the second base umpire slowly called an out on a diving catch in left field. Not knowing if it was a catch, the PA players took off, which led to a double play being completed at home.

Just for insurance, two more runners were tagged out as they both headed to second.

The hometown favorites found themselves chasing early as Mikek Marzelli, Gavin Gillpatrick, and Ayden Morris all connected with hits to push a run across the plate.

Marzelli hit a single into right field from the No. 2 spot for New England’s first baserunner of the night. He advanced on a single from Gillpatrick and finally scored when Morris connected with the night’s first extra base hit.

Morris roped a ball into left field for a standup double. After reaching second Morris was greeted with a loud cheer from a New England fan base that rivaled hometown Pennsylvania.

New England’s defense was on point most of the night. A play by Gillpatrik highlighted the early defense when he fielded a slow-rolling bunt and was able to get Nate Philips as he sprinted to first.

Gillpatrick retired seven consecutive batters through the first to third innings as Pennsylvania attempted anything to get the offense rolling, which included the bunt by Philips in the third.

Pennsylvania seemed to settle down on the defensive end after the opening inning. Hatch helped complete a double play that he turned by throwing to Tyler McGough at second. McGough then fired the ball to Brody Dull for the force out.

McGough took over for Hatch in the fourth inning as Pennsylvania attempted to conserve pitching for the always tough trip through the loser’s bracket. Hatch moved to catcher and Chase Link went to third.

New England scored two in the final inning, but a comebacker to the pitcher ended the game.

Hollidaysburg 7, New England 5

NE 100 022—5 9 1

PA 000 43X—7 8 2

Gavin Gillpatrick, Aaron Davis (5) and Jacob Landers. Braden Hatch, Tyler McGough (4), Chase Link (4), Aspen Anderson (4), and Chase Link, Hatch (4).

WP: McGough. LP: Gillpatrick.

Top New England hitters: Ayden Morris 1-3, 2B. Top Hollidaysburg hitters: Chase Link 1-2, 2 runs, RBI.

Records: New England 0-2. Hollidaysburg 1-0.

