Williamsport, Pa. —The Mountain region attempted to make a comeback on the Midwest region after going down early in the first two innings.

In a play that will highlight the Midwest’s journey at the 2022 Little League World Series, Greyson Ballinger caught a ball in left field and put a perfect throw to home for the second inning’s final out. The throw prevented a run from being scored and helped Midwest secure a 10-2 win over Mountain Region.

The Midwest will take on the loser of the West and Southwest Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Midwest seemed to pick up right where it left off after a 6-3 win over Northwest as Colin Townsend, Ted Swanson, and Mason McFate all reached base safely in the opening inning of Sunday’s elimination game.

Townsend opened the game with a lead-off single and Swanson followed with one of his own. McFate, who finished going 3-for-3 with two runs, and three RBI, then reached on a walk as Townsend scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch.

A sacrifice fly from Ballinger scored both Swanson and McFate. Townsend connected with his second single in the second and scored off a base hit from McFate.

The run support continued for Midwest when Owen Everhart connected with a single to open the third inning. It was the third consecutive inning Midwest opened with a hit and they took advantage.

Consecutive walks from Jameson Andresen and Mitchell Kelly put runners in scoring position for Townsend who earned an RBI with a bases loaded walk. Swanson earned his RBI the old fashion way with a single on the very next at bat.

A weather delay happened as both teams attempted to take the field for warmups prior to the bottom of the third opening.

Jeremiah Grise was called on to pitch immediately out of the delay and overcame a single with consecutive strikeouts. He then hit a batter to put runners at second and first with two outs.

Kolby Lamoreaux added a run to Mountain’s totals when he connected with a single down the left field baseline. The hit scored Ruffel.

Grise gave up another single, but got out of the inning with his third strikeout. He then settled in to get through the fourth unscathed before he pitched his way out of a jam in the fifth.

Grise opened the fifth with a strikeout, but gave up a single, fielder’s choice, and finally a walk to put a runner into scoring position. A strikeout ended the threat and kept Midwest in front 9-2.

He issued first pitch strikes to 12 of the 17 batters he faced and stuck out five in 3.2 innings of work.

Midwest 10, Mountain 2

MW 315 001—10 11 1

MTN 011 000—2 6 0

Mitchell Kelly, Jeremiah Grise (2), Owen Everhart (6), and Ted Swanson. Reggie Ence, Cody Ruffell (3), and Cody Ruffell, Ence (3).

WP: Grise. LP: Ence.

Top Midwest hitters: Mason McFate 3-3, 2B, 3B, 2 runs, 3 RBI. Top Mountain hitters: Kolby 2-3, RBI.

Records: Midwest 2-1. Mountain 0-2.

