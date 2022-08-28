Williamsport, Pa. — Honolulu capped a dominant run through the United States bracket and ended its run with a 13-3 win over Caribbean to claim the Little League World Series Championship.

The boys produced timely hits as Lancaster backed it all up on the mound to help capture a 13-3 win over the Caribbean. The victory also named Honolulu Little League World Series Champion for 2022.

“Hat’s off to the Caribbean,” Honolulu Little League Manager Gerald Oda said. “They are a very good team. We were fortunate their pitch count got out of hand.”

Kama Angell followed Payanal’s home run with a shot of his own to give Honolulu Little League the lead for good. That’s all it took. Two swings and Honolulu was back on top after trailing by one.

“When they scored the run, it was just part of the game,” Oda said. “Somebody is going to score. We just kept telling the kids to fight and battle. It was going to be a great day.”

Payanal added to his numbers in the second inning when he hit a high fly ball to right field. The catch was made, but Mikah Noda was able to come around from third and score.

Angell singled during the next at bat to push a second run in. Lancaster helped his cause with an RBI single as Honolulu started to blow the game open. Angell accounted for the team’s final hit of the day as he drove in a run to enforce the ten-run-rule in the fourth inning.

“It was great,” Angell said. “I saw the ball go down and saw coach Gerald sending the runner. I was just at a loss of emotions. It was just the best time I’ve ever had in my life.”

Lancaster seemed to pitch better when the pressure was on him. He reared back and recorded two strikeouts to end the first. After giving up a walk to open the second, he came back to record three consecutive outs to end the inning.

“I knew Caribbean was going to be a great team,” Lancaster said. “They were the best team I’ve faced in my 12-year career. My mindset was just to go out there and do my best. I just wanted to do my thing.”

Payanal came to plate in the third inning with a second chance with runners in scoring position. Looking for a hard hit, Payanal was hit hard as a pitch sailed into his shoulder to bring a run home.

Runners were put on base after Qshondrickson Doran hit two batters and walked another to load the bases before a pitching change was made. The Caribbean turned to Joshua Acosta, who entered with the bases loaded and just one out.

Acosta took on Angell, who already hit a home run, for his first challenge. His first pitch did not go well as Angell cleared the bases with a three-RBI double down the right field line. Angell was a little greedy and got caught heading to second, but the damage had already been done.

Ruston Hiyoto hit the inning’s second three-RBI double after he came on as a pinch-hitter. The hit gave Honolulu an 11-run lead over Caribbean and put the ten-run-rule into effect.

“It gave us a lot of confidence,” Lancaster said. “It gave me the confidence to just go out and do my job.”

It didn’t last long as two walks and a fielding error put runners into scoring position for Jaythan Cordilia. Needing the run support, Cordilia hit a single to score two runs and keep the game going.

Mikah Noda returned in the United State Championship after being removed due to health protocol. He might have been feeling it out in the U.S. Championship, but he made his return felt Sunday.

He opened the second inning with a four-pitch walk. He then moved to second on a passed ball and took third when Caribbean wasn’t looking.

Noda tug up from third and scored as Honolulul seemed to find a spark from the initial score. The runs kept coming and Honolulu looked to put the game out of reach.

“How everything went just felt like 2018,” Oda said. “I’m just so grateful to be here. Little League has done a hell of job.”

Davey-Jay Rijke showed he has had the international field buzzing throughout the Little League World Series. He’s been one of the most electric players to watch.

He’s had a 14-strikeout pitching performance against Latin American, connected with key hits in one- or two-run games, and has captured the eyes of the national media. Rijke has really done it all at Williamsport.

“He’s a heck of a player,” Caribbean manager Zaino Everett said. “He can play in the infield or the outfield. He’s the ace of the team.”

Sunday’s championship contest against Honlulu was no different as the standout player opened with a single to shallow left field. Payanal was caught in between second and no man’s land as Rijke took off and headed to second.

Lancaster fielded a bunt for the inning’s first out, but not before Rijke moved to third. He advanced on a passed ball for the game’s opening run.

Lancaster recovered after a camera lens was shattered on the field and required cleanup. Once the area was clear, Lancaster recorded consecutive strikeouts to end the top of the inning.

“The whole team did it together,” Lancaster said. “From Districts we came all the way here to Williamsport and won it all. It’s unbelievable. We is greater than me is always on our back and we always have somebody to play for.”

Honolulu Little League 13, Caribbean 3 (4 innings)

CAR 100 2—3 3 1

HLL 2 37 1—13 7 1

Shemar Jacobus, Jaylliard Emperador (1), Qshondrickson Doran (2), and Emery Hansen. Jaron Lancaster, Daly Watson (4), and Keao Nouchi.

WP: Lancaster. LP: Jacobus.

Top Caribbean hitters: Davey-Jay Rijke 1-2, 2B, run. Top Honolulu hitters: Kekoa Payanal 1-1, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kama Angell 4-4, HR, 2B, run, 6 RBI.

Records: Caribbean 5-2. Honolulu Little League 5-0.

