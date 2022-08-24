Williamsport, Pa. — When Josiah Porter hit his face on an open tool box lid, he lost sight in his right eye that he would never regain.

At six years old, Porter faced a major life crisis as his athletic goals appeared to be on the brink. After a few months of adjusting and five surgeries, Porter’s goals started to get back on track as the six-year-old inspiration overcame the injury.

Brandon Porter, Josiah’s father, worked with him to improve athletically. The family’s belief in God also helped as their faith remained strong throughout the ordeal.

“My first thought was I might not be able to play sports,” Josiah Porter said. “When I realized that I could, I just kept on pushing, believing, and just doing everything I could. I just want to do my best at everything I do. Sometimes, I even practiced when I wasn’t supposed to.”

It might be one of the only times in history when a 12-year-old breaks the rules for all the right reasons. Porter worked and worked, never letting the dream of getting to the Little League World Series die.

Porter set a new goal once he was able to hit his stride and feel comfortable with the adjustment. He worked on basketball and baseball with his father. The new goal was lofty, but expected from a person like Josiah.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to get a hit in the Little League World Series,” Porter said. “It was really cool when I got my first hit.”

Porter, number 7, an outfielder for the Southeast Region team from Nolensville, Tenn., spent hours upon hours of time hitting at his home with his father Brandon Porter. The two shared a special moment after Porter was able to get his first hit of the Series.

“He got emotional, because he knew it was a dream of mine when I was younger and it was a dream of his,” Josiah Porter said. “My dad would always pitch me a ball in the backyard just for me to practice.”

Porter’s journey to Williamsport has done even more for the community and country as a whole. Porter has inspired people from all over to overcome.

Porter even took positives away from the injury itself.

“Luckily it was my right eye so I can still see out of my left eye,” Porter said. “It is a little hard sometimes, there are spots I can’t see. I have to adjust and keep my eye on the ball.”

Even his manager Randy Huth had a difficult time speaking about what Porter means to the team as a whole.

“Josiah Porter is a special kid,” Huth said. “That kid is an inspiration to a lot of people who have had an injury. He’s shown that he’s not only going to be good, he’s going to excel at it.”

Porter has two singles in six Little League World Series at bats. He’s also scored once and hit two runner home.

Not bad for a player most people didn’t give a chance of ever playing sports again.

“I just really have to focus whatever I do, because I have less vision,” Porter said. “I just really have to focus on the ball and the spin on the ball. I try to see it off the bat.”

Porter has received a lot of attention for good reason. He’s overcome a traumatic injury that might have left most people without hope.

At six years old Porter was barely slowed by the injury, practicing with his father and throwing caution to the wind with several practice sessions after being told not to.

“Because of his age and when it happened it’s just like he’s adjusted and overcame,” Brandon Porter said. “Our faith helped us keep our eyes on God and not the storm. God works it out and it’s usually way better.”

Brandon Porter said the family leaned heavily on their faith throughout the ordeal. It helped them stay positive.

“Josiah has put in a lot of work,” Brandon Porter said. “He works hard.”

Even more important than reaching his goal of getting a hit in the Little League World Series, Josiah Porter was doing it for his father who worked so hard with him to overcome the injury.

“I was so relieved and happy because of my injury and everything,” Porter said. “I just overcame a big thing in my life.”

It took a special person to overcome a debilitating injury like the one Josiah Porter suffered as a six-year-old. It takes something few people have to then inspire more to do the same.

“I want us to get as far as we can in the tournament,” Porter said. “For me, I want to inspire as many people as I can and show them that anything is possible.”

