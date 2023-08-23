South Williamsport, Pa. — During his earlier press conference after the West’s only loss at the Little League World Series, manager Danny Boehle told the press his team still hasn’t put together a complete hitting game.

They might have come a little closer to changing their coach’s mind Tuesday night. The West connected with nine hits that included six from the top four batters as it defeated Metro 9-3 at Lamade.

“When you jump on someone early it gives your pitcher that cushion,” Boehle said. “It’s just a relaxing feeling.”

The win matches El Segundo up with Southeast at Lamade later today at 4 p.m. on ESPN. Southeast defeated Mountain 2-1 earlier Tuesday before El Segundo took the field.

“They’re patient and they execute good,” Boehle said of the Southeast. “We just must make plays. We just got to make plays.”

Brody Brooks left little doubt as to what type of night it was going to be for El Segundo. He drove the third pitch off his lead-off at bat into the outfield for a single. A batter later Jaxson Kalish singled. Brooks and Kalish went on to score on passed balls. Brooks advanced from first to home off three passed balls from Connor Curtis.

“I feel like when I’m in the lead-off spot I can set the tone on how the game goes,” Brooks said. “If I get on and Louis can get a big hit it sets the tone for the entire team.”

Brooks continued to mash in the fifth when he opened on a high fast ball from Brayden Castellone. It was a no-doubter as the left fielder barely turned before realizing the effort wasn’t going to be needed.

Brooks scored three runs and hit in two more. His fifth inning home run pushed El Segundo into the lead in the home run category with four.

“It’s not easy to hit a baseball,” Boehle said. “These guys are trying to throw a ball and they don’t want you to hit it. The home runs are great. We all try to hit line drives, but with their bat speed, these guys find a way to get it up and out in a hurry.”

Lennon Salazar, who reached on a six-pitch walk, came home from first. Brooks followed, to the delight of teammates ready to slap his helmet and back in congratulations. Brooks reached base safely three times. He also scored three times.

“It’s special,” Boehle said about the top of his batting order. “It’s been special all year. They are tough outs. You can throw anyone you want. It’s not just a 1-2-3 with these top five hitters.”

Both Declan McRoberts and Quinn Boehle scored in the second off a single passed ball. McRoberts got a good jump from third and beat the pitcher to the plate. Connor Queenan still tossed the ball, but it hit off McRoberts, creating a chance for Boehle to score. A slide wasn’t even required as he ran by Curtis for El Segundo’s fourth run in two innings.

Ollie Parks hit a triple with two outs in the fourth inning to instantly put a runner into scoring position. He lined a ball down the left field line and showed no hesitation crossing second. He cruised into third for a stand-up triple.

Mistakes continued to haunt Metro as El Segundo was more than happy to take advantage.

Brody Brooks was hit after a foul ball out to the catcher opened the third inning. Lappe hit a single and Kalish, getting back to form after missing the opener due to an illness, drove a ball through the infield for a double to score Brooks. Both runners would score when Lucas Keldorf connected with a grounder through the infield. Metro pulled its fielders in which allowed an opening Keldorf was ready to exploit for a two-RBI double.

Louis Lappe bookended the first inning with strikeouts. He walked a batter and gave up a single before a fly ball out to right and his second strikeout of the night ended the inning.

“I didn’t think my fastball was what it should have been, but my curveball was working good,” Lappe said. “I was locating my fastball decently after the first inning.”

With his fast ball working or not, Lappe continued to deal striking out three in the second. Cameron Charlemagne drew a six-pitch walk, but was stranded when Franco Lema and Royce Agilone both struck out.

“It made me more comfortable to just let it rip,” Lappe said when asked about the early lead. “If it was 0-0, I might have been more careful.”

There was no fall-off in the third as Lappe recorded two more strikeouts and a forced a ground ball out to retire the side. He opened with two strikeouts and needed just eight pitches to retire Gavin Cadoret and John Wozniak.

Lappe lasted into the fourth inning before he was pulled at 65 pitches. He struck out Curtis and Castellone, Metro’s two and three hitters, to end his night.

Baker needed just one pitch for force Brady McShane into an inning ending pop up to shortstop. Dating back to the end of the second inning, Lappe and Baker combined to retire eight consecutive batters.

Baker walked the first batter he faced in the fifth before striking out three to push the game into the sixth. His hat flew off on the third and final strike of the inning. He calmly picked it up and ran to the dugout. Manger Danny Boehle and the coaches were there to greet him with a high five.

“We are definitely reaching our full potential,” Lucas Keldorf said.

Colby Lee entered in the sixth inning to spell Baker. He gave up two runs, but got the final out with a strikeout.

Curtis hit an RBI single to right in the sixth and Castellone followed with a triple to score two more runs.

El Segundo Little League 9, Metro 3

ESLL 223 020—9 9 1

MET 000 003—3 4 2

Louis Lappe, Max Baker (4), Colby Lee (6), and Lucas Keldorf. Connor Curtis, Brayden Castellone (3), Gavin Gibree (5), and Connor Queenan.

WP: Lappe. LP: Curtis.

Top El Segundo hitters: Brody Brooks 2-2, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Jaxson Kalish 2-2, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Lucas Keldorf 2-3, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI. Top Metro hitters: Brayden Castellone 1-2.

Records: El Segundo 2-1. Metro 2-2.

Next: El Segundo vs. Southeast at Lamade, Wednesday, 7 p.m. on ESPN

