Williamsport, Pa. — With his team up by just a couple runs in the fifth inning, Easton Ondruch made two plays on long fly balls to keep it in front.

The Southwest benefited from outstanding defense all night as it defeated the West 3-1 at the 2023 Little League World Series. Southwest will have a few days off as the West looks to rebound tomorrow against Metro.

“Easton (Ondruch) is an absolute animal in center field,” Southwest Manager Andy McRae said. “He doesn’t look like it, but he’s the fastest player on the team. He gets real heady jumps on the ball.”

West will play Metro Tuesday at 7 p.m. Metro defeated Mid-Atlantic Sunday 7-2. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

“You go out there tomorrow and you battle and then you go out the next day and see what happens,” West Manager Danny Boehle said. “Don’t be surprised if we are facing that team again in the finals.”

The Southwest presented a difficult challenge defensively for the West. It showed up early against the team representing Needville Little League in Texas.

Dalyn Martin, Easton Ondruch, Easton Benge, and Colten Georgi all singled in the opening inning. Benge connected with a line drive into center field to score Martin and give Southwest a quick one-run lead.

A second run scored when Georgi hit a single into shallow left field. Ondruch came around from second, sliding past Lucas Keldorf’s outstretched glove as he went for the tag.

A fourth inning home run from DJ Jablonski pushed the Southwest advantage to 3-1. He opened on the second pitch of his at bat against Ollie Parks to give Southwest a two-run advantage.

“Yeah, our kids are a little bit down,” Boehle said. “They are 12 years old. How do you put them in the mindset of an adult? At the end of the day, we are going to come out here and battle Metro. Then we’ll battle whoever else we play next.”

Ollie Parks, who entered to start the fourth inning, struck out two batters and forced a ground ball out to second. He only gave up the one run after a hit batter and walk put a runner into scoring position. Jakolby White, who made all three putouts from second in the third inning, missed on a high third strike to end the top of the fourth.

McRoberts settled in to start the second with a strikeout of Michael Raven. He then received a nice stop from Lappe at third. Lappe beat the runner with a timely throw for the inning’s second out. McRoberts ended it the same way it began, with a four-pitch strikeout of Heath Filipp.

McRoberts continued that pace with a 1-2-3 third inning. He forced two pop fly outs to the outfield before a ground ball to second ended the inning in order.

The top three hitters in the order went a combined two-for-eight against the combination of Jablonski and Ondruch. Max Baker was the lone El Segundo player to finish with multiple hits. He connected with singles in the first and fifth innings. Both times he was stranded.

“In the past 12 or 13 games, we have never put a full hitting game together,” Boehle said. “When we do, it will be scary. We put ourselves in positions where we must wait for the top of the order to come up to feel like we are doing anything right in that area.”

Lappe cut the Southwest lead in half with a towering shot over the centerfield fence. He jumped up right off the initial contact. It was hit so hard and fast, the centerfielder didn’t even make a play on the ball. He turned right back toward the pitcher after his initial reaction pulled him around.

A crowd of young Little League supporters leaned into the bushes circling the field to get a souvenir. They weren’t able to retrieve the prize, but cheered Lappe as he rounded the bases. Teammates were just as anxious to greet him with head slaps and hugs.

Jaxon Kalish, making his Little League debut, singled during the next at bat. He advanced to third on a passed ball and single from Max Baker. That would be all the farther he would get, as a pop fly out to the pitcher ended the inning. El Segundo tailed 2-1 after Lappe’s home run.

“We hit the ball hard,” Beohle said. “They didn’t have to move much. Not saying it’s lucky, they were just in great positions and great spots.”

The Southwest defense flashed the leather in the second when Martin made a tumbling catch in left field. He tracked the ball from Quinn Boehle perfectly and fell when trying to catch it. A summersault electrified the Southwest fanbase as they cheered their left fielder on.

El Segundo’s offense stalled in the middle innings of the contest. Finley Green opened the third with a walk before three straight ground balls to second ended the inning. The offense was retired in order to end the fourth. Lappe flew out to centerfield before a ground ball to third and a strikeout ended the inning.

Players finally reached base in the fifth inning when Max Baker got on with a lead-off single. Crew O’Connor followed with a walk to put Baker into scoring position. Two long fly balls to center field ended the inning.

McRoberts, with two on and two outs, drove a ball to deep center field. The ball appeared headed for a gap, but Ondruch tracked the ball to the warning track for the catch.

“Barreling up balls and we’re making outs, that happens,” Boehle said. “If you're barreling up balls, eventually one is going to make it in the gaps or find its way through.”

Southwest 3, El Segundo Little League 1

SW 200 100—3 5 1

ESLL 100 000—1 4 0

DJ Jablonski, Easton Ondruch (6), and Easton Benge. Declan McRoberts, Ollie Parks (4), Jaxon Kalish (5), Brody Brooks (6), and Lucas Keldorf.

WP: Jablonski. LP: McRoberts.

Top Southwest hitters: DJ Jablonski 1-3, HR, run, RBI. Top El Segundo Little League hitters: Louis Lappe 1-2, HR, run, RBI.

Records: Southwest 3-0. El Segundo 1-1.

