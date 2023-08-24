South Williamsport, Pa. — Due to anticipated inclement weather in the area, and in an effort to provide participants with the best possible experience, the 2023 T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship has been pushed up to take place at 2 p.m. today. The event is still scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN on Friday, August 25, at 7 p.m. ET.

The top four finishers at both the East and West Region Finals have earned a trip to Williamsport to compete for their respective baseball and softball titles during the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series, Presented by T-Mobile.

“Providing a fun and memorable experience is one of the most important aspects of the Little League program, and thanks to our incredible friends at T-Mobile, we are able to provide hundreds of children across the nation with a unique opportunity through this Home Run Derby program,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

“On behalf of all of us at Little League International, I want to congratulate all of the participants who signed up and competed at their local leagues this year, and we look forward to welcoming these 16 finalists to Williamsport to be a part of the World Series experience and compete for a chance to be crowned Home Run Derby champion.”

Local softball player Reagan Weaver is one of the finalasts taking the field today in the Home Run Derby. Weaver hails from Clinton County and qualified in St. Louis in July for her spot in Williamsport.

According to Little League, This marks the fifth year of the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby, and the third-straight year the championship is held at Volunteer Stadium during the Little League Baseball World Series.

This year’s Region Finals were once again held at Major League Baseball parks, with the West Region Final held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, on July 16 and the East Region Final held at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 30.

Participating in this year’s event in Williamsport after finishing in the top four in their respective Region Final will be:

Softball Division

Brianna DeLima – Toms River (N.J.) LL – East Region

Mallory Durham – Coeburn (Va.) LL – East Region

Hannah Haxton – Johnston (Iowa) Girls Softball LL – West Region

Hadlee Holt – Enterprise (Utah) LL – West Region

Reese Matter – Washoe LL (Reno, Nev.) – West Region

Sophia O’Neal – Mallard Creek LL (Charlotte, N.C.) – East Region

Karolina Ruiz – Santa Fe (N.M.) LL – West Region

Reagan Weaver – Keystone LL (Clinton County, Pa.) – East Region

Baseball Division

Landon Bono – Lake Mary (Fla.) LL – East Region

Avery Brace – Mountain Top (Pa.) Area LL – East Region

Ricardo Gabuat – Pacwest LL (SeaTac, Wash.) – West Region

Aiden Keehan – Mountain Ridge LL (Las Vegas, Nev.) – West Region

LeBron Jones – Eastlake LL (Sammamish, Wash.) – West Region

Ronin McCrea – 4S Ranch LL (San Diego, Calif.) – West Region

Austin Patti – Monroe (Conn.) LL – East Region

Tony Pescatello – Fairfax (Va.) LL – East Region

Little League highly encourages fans to come out to the Little League International Complex to support this year’s participants, with no cost to attend and seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. To learn more about attending the event, check out LittleLeague.org/Visit.

