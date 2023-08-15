LLparade Collage_2023

Teams, fans, community — the city, region, nation, and world came together in Williamsport, Pa. to kick off the Little League World Series during the Grand Slam parade on Monday, Aug. 15. 

 Brett Crossley

Williamsport, Pa. — Unforgettable moments no doubt lie ahead as the World Series games begin, but for some, participating in the Little League World Series Grand Slam parade is the highlight.

Anticipation is in the air, teams are celebrating and celebrated. Local community groups, schools, and organizations get to join the fun and showcase their spirit. 

The parade is the great kickoff to a week and a half of pure baseball love.

Were you at the parade? Did you participate? Do you have friends and family back home who didn't get to join in? Scroll through the photo gallery below for all the parade moments you don't want to forget, or maybe didn't get to see. And tell us what you loved most about the evening!

