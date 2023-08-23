Pin Trading at LLWS_2023

Pin trading is a favorite pasttime at the Little League World Series.

 Beth Frear

South Williamsport, Pa. — Looking to add to your iconic Little League pin collection? Come out to the Little League Baseball World Series on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and wear your official Little League patch to receive an exclusive pin as part of the first-ever “Patches for Pins” promotional event.

As part of the promotion, the first 1,000 fans wearing their official patch and visit the Little League booth in the Fan Zone will receive a rare Little League pin (exclusions apply). The Fan Zone will be open from 12-7 p.m., and these unique pins will only be available while supplies last.

While in the Little League World Series Fan Zone, Little League encourages fans to swing by all their favorite sponsor booths for a chance to collect unique pins and be a part of history at this year’s event.

