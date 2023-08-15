Stay tuned to NorthcentralPa.com for scores, original game coverage, photo galleries, and more! Look for this icon on our website!
South Williamsport, Pa. — The countdown is over for the 2023 Little League World Series, and this year's lineup of events promises to be a grand slam of entertainment and community spirit.
Accessing the complex
To locate World Series parking areas using a GPS system enter this address:
617 E. Mountain Ave South Williamsport PA 17702
Find additional information on parking here.
Clear bag policy updated for 2023
The following bags are permitted at the security check point at the Little League International Complex:
- Clear Bags in the material of Plastic, Vinyl, or PVC (20”x20”x6” or smaller)
- Clutch purse/wristlet/belt bag (6.5”x 4.5” or smaller)
Please note: Clear Bags will be available at all security check point that meet size requirements.
In addition, the following bags are permitted at the security check point at the Little League International Complex, but may be subject to a thorough bag search. Visitors with these bags should plan to arrive earlier as they may experience a longer wait at security:
- Diaper Bags (person carrying diaper bag must be accompanied by a child under the age of three)
- Medical Necessary Bags PROHIBITED BAGS include, but are not limited to:
- Any bag that is not clear unless stated above as permitted.
- Clear bags larger than 20”x20”x6”
- Mesh Bags
- Tinted or Printed Pattern Plastic Bags
- Hard or Soft Coolers
Williamsport, Pa. — Unforgettable moments no doubt lie ahead as the World Series games begin…
Opening Ceremony
Kicking off the festivities is the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series Opening Ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 11:15 a.m.
The ceremony, hosted by Little League Volunteer Stadium, marks the commencement of 11 days of baseball action at the Little League International Complex in scenic South Williamsport, Pa.
The ceremony kicks off with the Parade of Champions, where the 20 participating teams are welcomed with open arms by little league families, friends, and fans. Local Pennsylvania District 12 Little Leaguers will proudly display the flags of the countries represented in this year's World Series tournament. Local dignitaries will extend greetings and ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by members of the competing World Series teams.
Participating teams
United States Bracket
Region
League Name
Location
Great Lakes
New Albany Little League
New Albany, Ohio
Metro
Smithfield Little League
Smithfield, Rhode Island
Mid-Atlantic
Media Little League
Media, Pennsylvania
Midwest
Fargo Little League
Fargo, North Dakota
Mountain
Henderson Little League
Henderson, Nevada
New England
Gray New Gloucester Little League
Gray, Maine
Northwest
Northeast Seattle Little League
Seattle, Washington
Southeast
Nolensville Little League
Nolensville, Tennessee
Southwest
Needville Little League
Needville, Texas
West
El Segundo Little League
El Segundo, California
International Bracket
Region
League Name
Location
Asia-Pacific
Kuei-Shan Little League
Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei
Australia
Hills Little League
Sydney, Australia
Canada
North Regina Little League
Regina, Saskatchewan
Caribbean
Pabao Little League
Willemstad, Curaçao
Cuba
Bayamo Little League
Bayamo, Cuba
Europe-Africa
South Czech Republic Little League
Brno, Czech Republic
Japan
Musashi Fuchu Little League
Tokyo, Japan
Latin America
San Francisco Little League
Maracaibo, Venezuela
Mexico
Municipal de Tijuana Little League
Tijuana, Mexico
Panama
Activo 20-30 Little League
Santiago de Veraguas, Panama
Schedule for the rest of the week
>> Wednesday, August 16
Opening Ceremonies – 11 a.m. – Volunteer (Media protocols attached)
Uptown Music Collective performance starting at 10 a.m.
First pitch by Challenger of Lancaster County (Pa.) Little Leaguer
Game 1: Europe and Africa vs. Panama – 1 p.m. – Volunteer (ESPN)
Game 2: Mountain vs. Metro – 3 p.m. – Lamade (ESPN)
Anthem by Danica Frederick
Game 3: Japan vs. Cuba – 5 p.m. – Volunteer (ESPN)
Game 4: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic – 7 p.m. – Lamade (ESPN)
Anthem by Asiah Savage
>> Thursday, August 17
Game 5: Caribbean vs. Australia – 1 p.m. – Volunteer (ESPN)
First pitch by Felix Rivera
Game 6: Northwest vs. New England – 3 p.m. – Lamade (ESPN)
Parade of PA District 12 Little League Champions
First pitch by Jeffrey Keezer (1971 LLBWS Alumni - August East LL)
Anthem performed by Ben Kidwell, 10-year-old pianist and New Hartford Little Leaguer
Game 7: Canada vs. Asia-Pacific – 5 p.m. – Volunteer (ESPN)
Game 8: West vs. Great Lakes – 7 p.m. – Lamade (ESPN2)
2023 W. Howard Hartman Little League Friendship Award Presentation
Anthem performed by Thea Sten
>> Friday, August 18
Game 9: W1 vs. Latin America – 1 p.m. – Volunteer (ESPN)
Game 10: W2 vs. Southeast – 3 p.m. – Lamade (ESPN)
LLWS Umpire Alumni Plaque Presentation
Anthem performed by John “Iggy” Ignacio (2013 LLBWS Umpire)
Game 11: W3 vs. Mexico – 5 p.m. – Volunteer (ESPN)
Game 12: W4 vs. Midwest – 7 p.m. – Lamade (ESPN)
Recognition of Carl E. Stotz Little League Scholarship Award Winners
Anthem performed by Abby Traxler, Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer 2023
MLB Little League Classic
Next, the 2023 MLB Little League Classic will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Little League Volunteer Stadium.
The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies are set to take the field, serving as a home game for the Nationals. Fans across the nation can catch the action exclusively on ESPN's “Sunday Night Baseball” at 7 p.m. Additionally, the event will be available on ESPN Radio, the ESPN App, and ESPN Deportes, ensuring that no one misses a moment of the action.
'Williamsport Welcomes the World'
Wrapping up the festivities is the much-anticipated "Williamsport Welcomes the World" on Friday, Aug. 25, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
This annual street festival, now in its 13th year, will once again transform downtown Williamsport into a vibrant hub of excitement. With live music filling the air, kids zones brimming with free and enjoyable activities, and a diverse array of food and merchandise vendors, the event is set to draw baseball fans and the local community alike.
As the 2023 Little League World Series approaches, sports enthusiasts and families alike have a spectacular lineup of events to look forward to.
For the latest updates, schedules, and detailed information on the upcoming events, please visit the official website at www.littleleague.org/world-series/2023/llbws/.