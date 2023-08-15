Grand slam parade teams with Dugout
South Williamsport, Pa. — The countdown is over for the 2023 Little League World Series, and this year's lineup of events promises to be a grand slam of entertainment and community spirit.

Accessing the complex

To locate World Series parking areas using a GPS system enter this address:

617 E. Mountain Ave South Williamsport PA 17702

Find additional information on parking here

Clear bag policy updated for 2023

The following bags are permitted at the security check point at the Little League International Complex:

  • Clear Bags in the material of Plastic, Vinyl, or PVC (20”x20”x6” or smaller)
  • Clutch purse/wristlet/belt bag (6.5”x 4.5” or smaller)

Please note: Clear Bags will be available at all security check point that meet size requirements.

In addition, the following bags are permitted at the security check point at the Little League International Complex, but may be subject to a thorough bag search. Visitors with these bags should plan to arrive earlier as they may experience a longer wait at security:

  • Diaper Bags (person carrying diaper bag must be accompanied by a child under the age of three)
  • Medical Necessary Bags PROHIBITED BAGS include, but are not limited to:
    • Any bag that is not clear unless stated above as permitted.
    • Clear bags larger than 20”x20”x6”
    • Mesh Bags
    • Tinted or Printed Pattern Plastic Bags
    • Hard or Soft Coolers

Opening Ceremony

Kicking off the festivities is the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series Opening Ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 11:15 a.m.

The ceremony, hosted by Little League Volunteer Stadium, marks the commencement of 11 days of baseball action at the Little League International Complex in scenic South Williamsport, Pa.

The ceremony kicks off with the Parade of Champions, where the 20 participating teams are welcomed with open arms by little league families, friends, and fans. Local Pennsylvania District 12 Little Leaguers will proudly display the flags of the countries represented in this year's World Series tournament. Local dignitaries will extend greetings and ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by members of the competing World Series teams.

Participating teams

United States Bracket

Region

League Name

Location

Great Lakes

New Albany Little League

New Albany, Ohio

Metro

Smithfield Little League

Smithfield, Rhode Island

Mid-Atlantic

Media Little League

Media, Pennsylvania

Midwest

Fargo Little League

Fargo, North Dakota

Mountain

Henderson Little League

Henderson, Nevada

New England

Gray New Gloucester Little League

Gray, Maine

Northwest

Northeast Seattle Little League

Seattle, Washington

Southeast

Nolensville Little League

Nolensville, Tennessee

Southwest

Needville Little League

Needville, Texas

West

El Segundo Little League

El Segundo, California

International Bracket

Region

League Name

Location

Asia-Pacific

Kuei-Shan Little League

Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei

Australia

Hills Little League

Sydney, Australia

Canada

North Regina Little League

Regina, Saskatchewan

Caribbean

Pabao Little League

Willemstad, Curaçao

Cuba

Bayamo Little League

Bayamo, Cuba

Europe-Africa

South Czech Republic Little League

Brno, Czech Republic

Japan

Musashi Fuchu Little League

Tokyo, Japan

Latin America

San Francisco Little League

Maracaibo, Venezuela

Mexico

Municipal de Tijuana Little League

Tijuana, Mexico

Panama

Activo 20-30 Little League

Santiago de Veraguas, Panama

Schedule for the rest of the week

>> Wednesday, August 16

  • Opening Ceremonies – 11 a.m. – Volunteer (Media protocols attached)

  • Game 1: Europe and Africa vs. Panama – 1 p.m. – Volunteer (ESPN)

  • Game 2: Mountain vs. Metro – 3 p.m. – Lamade (ESPN)

    • Anthem by Danica Frederick

  • Game 3: Japan vs. Cuba – 5 p.m. – Volunteer (ESPN)

  • Game 4: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic – 7 p.m. – Lamade (ESPN)

    • Anthem by Asiah Savage

>> Thursday, August 17

  • Game 5: Caribbean vs. Australia – 1 p.m. – Volunteer (ESPN)

    • First pitch by Felix Rivera

  • Game 6: Northwest vs. New England – 3 p.m. – Lamade (ESPN)

    • Parade of PA District 12 Little League Champions

    • First pitch by Jeffrey Keezer (1971 LLBWS Alumni - August East LL)

    • Anthem performed by Ben Kidwell, 10-year-old pianist and New Hartford Little Leaguer

  • Game 7: Canada vs. Asia-Pacific – 5 p.m. – Volunteer (ESPN)

  • Game 8: West vs. Great Lakes – 7 p.m. – Lamade (ESPN2)

>> Friday, August 18

  • Game 9: W1 vs. Latin America – 1 p.m. – Volunteer (ESPN)

  • Game 10: W2 vs. Southeast – 3 p.m. – Lamade (ESPN)

    • LLWS Umpire Alumni Plaque Presentation

    • Anthem performed by John “Iggy” Ignacio (2013 LLBWS Umpire)

  • Game 11: W3 vs. Mexico – 5 p.m. – Volunteer (ESPN)

  • Game 12: W4 vs. Midwest – 7 p.m. – Lamade (ESPN)

    • Recognition of Carl E. Stotz Little League Scholarship Award Winners

    • Anthem performed by Abby Traxler, Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer 2023

MLB Little League Classic

Next, the 2023 MLB Little League Classic will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Little League Volunteer Stadium.

The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies are set to take the field, serving as a home game for the Nationals. Fans across the nation can catch the action exclusively on ESPN's “Sunday Night Baseball” at 7 p.m. Additionally, the event will be available on ESPN Radio, the ESPN App, and ESPN Deportes, ensuring that no one misses a moment of the action.

'Williamsport Welcomes the World'

Wrapping up the festivities is the much-anticipated "Williamsport Welcomes the World" on Friday, Aug. 25, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This annual street festival, now in its 13th year, will once again transform downtown Williamsport into a vibrant hub of excitement. With live music filling the air, kids zones brimming with free and enjoyable activities, and a diverse array of food and merchandise vendors, the event is set to draw baseball fans and the local community alike.

As the 2023 Little League World Series approaches, sports enthusiasts and families alike have a spectacular lineup of events to look forward to.

For the latest updates, schedules, and detailed information on the upcoming events, please visit the official website at www.littleleague.org/world-series/2023/llbws/.

