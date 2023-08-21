South Williamsport, Pa. — Going to the Little League World Series is more than watching a baseball game. The venue, originally built for the 1959 World Series, has grown and changed over the years to house two fields: Howard J. Lamade Memorial Stadium and Volunteer Stadium. And it's at this complex that families from all over the world come to celebrate common themes: sportsmanship, childhood,

The Howard J. Lamade Memorial Stadium holds permanent seating for 3,300 spectators, with terraced hills beyond the outfield fence that accommodate upwards of 30,000 more on blankets, or the familiar lawn chairs with the back legs sawn off.

The iconic hill, of course, is known for cardboard sledding.

Acording to the Little League International website, Lamade Stadium set a single-game attendance record on August 19, 2011, during a match-up between La Grange, Kentucky, and Clinton County, Pennsylvania, with 41,848 people in the stands and on the hill.

That record was later broken just four years later on August 29, 2015, when Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, defeated Pearland, Texas, with an estimated 45,716 in attendance.

Here's a glimpse of the fun to be had as a spectator at the Little League World Series. Share your photos with us!

Gallery photos by Beth Frear.

