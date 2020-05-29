Williamsport flashbacks: ESPN celebrates the Little League Baseball World Series with nine-hour marathon this Saturday May 30

Four Classic Games from the Past Decade Starting at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Includes Mo’ne Davis’ History-Making 2014 Performance in Williamsport, Pa. and Highest-Scoring Little League World Series Game Ever from 2012

ESPN is celebrating the Little League Baseball World Series with a nine-hour marathon highlighting several of the best games from Williamsport, Pa. in the last decade. The marathon will include encore presentations of four games, spanning from 3 p.m. ET to midnight on ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

The marathon opens with the 2016 Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game between Seoul, South Korea and Maine-Endwell, N.Y. The prolific Little League Baseball team from small-town Maine-Endwell, N.Y., completed a perfect season with an upset win over heavily favored Seoul, South Korea.

The Maine-Endwell Little League team’s championship run inspired ESPN Films’ World Beaters.

The 2015 Little League World Series Baseball Championship Game follows at 5 p.m. The event drew more than 42,000 fans, one of the largest crowds ever, at the legendary Lamade Stadium in Williamsport as the home state team from Lewisberry, Pa. competed against Tokyo, Japan.

At 7 p.m., ESPN2 celebrates the breakout game of Little League Baseball hero Mo’ne Davis as she became the first girl to pitch her team to a win in Williamsport. Davis pitched a full six innings for the Philadelphia, Pa. team, striking out eight batters and giving up only two infield hits in their win over Nashvillle, Tenn. She went on to become the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year at the 2015 ESPYS.

The marathon concludes at 9 p.m. with the 2012 Little League Baseball World Series U.S. Championship Game, the highest-scoring game in Little League World Series history with 40 combined runs. The Petaluma, Calif. team made a dramatic 10-run comeback in the bottom of the sixth inning to force extra innings against the team from Goodlettsville, Tenn., who ultimately took the 24-16 win.

Little League Baseball World Series Marathon Schedule: