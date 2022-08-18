South Williamsport, Pa. – Before making the trip to the Little League Complex to take in a game or two, it is important for fans to know that Little League International has changed policies on parking, entering the complex, and security details, including a new bag policy and updates to gate access areas.

The 75th Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) runs August 17-28, 2022, and includes 20 teams from the U.S. and around the world.

While fans are encouraged to visit LittleLeague.org/Visit for all the latest information and updates, below are some of the key updates that fans should be aware of heading into the tournament.

Updated bag policy

A new bag policy to help expedite entry into the complex and increase safety standards at the event.

Fans will be only permitted to bring in one clear bag made of Plastic, Vinyl, or PVC that do not exceed 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches, and one small purse or bag that does not exceed 6.5 inches x 4.5 inches.

Visitors with medically necessary bags and/or diaper bags (person carrying diaper bag must be accompanied by a child under the age of three) will be permitted but subject through a bag search at a separate, dedicated screening line at that entrance.

For full details on this new bag policy, including a list of prohibited bags and frequently asked questions, please visit LittleLeague.org/Visit.

Accessing the complex

All visitors looking to access the complex will be required to enter through Gate 3, the main entrance located down the left-field line of Volunteer Stadium along Champions Way.

During the first phase of the tournament on August 17-25, the complex will be open starting at 10 a.m. each day (7 a.m. on Sunday, August 21) and close one hour after the last out of the final game.

For Championship Weekend (August 27-28), the complex will open at 8 a.m. and close one hour after the last out of the final game.

Permitted/prohibited items

For the most detailed and up-to-date listing of Permitted and Prohibited Items, please visit LittleLeague.org/ProhibitedItems.

Museum access and complex re-entry

Little League encourages visitors to the World of Little League® Museum and Official Store, located along U.S. Route 15 at the top of the Little League International Complex.

Individuals who have entered the Little League International Complex through its main entrance (Gate 3) will be allowed to exit at Gate 1 to access the museum. Those individuals will be given wrist band and will have their hand stamped at the museum upon entry in order to re-enter the complex at Gate 1.

Individuals who visit the museum before entering the complex first will be required to return and enter the complex at Gate 3, the main entrance located down the left-field line of Volunteer Stadium along Champions Way.

For more details about the museum, including full hours, pricing, and shuttle services during the LLBWS, please visit LittleLeague.org/Museum.

Parking and transportation

Limited parking (including handicap parking) is available for FREE at the South Williamsport Sports Complex near the Little League International Complex, located at 570 East Central Avenue in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Please note, RV parking is not available at this location.

Visitors are also encouraged to utilize the shuttle services provided by River Valley Transit (RVT) to visit the Complex from the nearby hotels and the downtown Williamsport area, as well as take advantage of local ride share services available in the area.

Those using shuttle or ride share services should make sure to bring permitted items with them prior to their departure. There will be no storage opportunities for individuals bringing prohibited items.

For all the latest parking and transportation options, please visit LittleLeague.org/Visit.

Tickets and seating

Admission onto the Little League International Complex is FREE and there is no cost for LLBWS tickets.

Prior to Championship Weekend (August 27-28), stadium seating in both stadiums is available on a first-come, first-served basis outside of Section 1.

On Championship weekend, tickets are required for access into the stadium for all Championship games and are typically not available to the public as they are provided to league volunteers and special guests. If tickets become available, they will be distributed from Will Call (located on the third-base side behind home plate of Lamade Stadium) on a first come, first-served basis. (Tickets for stadium seating for the Consolation Game currently scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, are currently not required. Subject to change.)

No ticket is required for the famous "hill" or terrace overlooking the outfield fence of Howard J. Lamade Stadium, where seating is almost always available.

“We are thrilled to bring back our amazing fans from all over the world this year as we come to celebrate 75 years of this great event, and we want to make sure that the fan experience is as enjoyable and safe as possible,” said Patrick W. Wilson, Little League International Chief Operating Officer and Tournament Director.

“In order to ensure that fans have the fastest entry into our complex and enjoy every moment of their experience at our event this summer, we encourage all visitors to be aware of the policies and information prior to arriving at our gates. We look forward to welcoming you all back to Williamsport, and hope you enjoy this year’s celebration with us.”

