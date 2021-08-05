Fans can join in on the action at LittleLeague.org/FanZone

South Williamsport, Pa. –With attendance at the 2021 Little League Baseball and Softball World Series limited due to safety and well-being of the teams, families, and volunteers, as we navigate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Little League International and its Official Sponsors have found a way to bring the World Series fan experience right into your homes with its new Virtual Fan Zone.

“While we had hoped we could open the gates and let the world come and experience our World Series tournaments first-hand in Greenville and Williamsport this year, we knew how important it was to find a way to bring that experience into the homes of the millions of people who watch from home,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

“Thanks to the incredible commitment from our Official Sponsors, we can now provide fans with an all new, interactive fan experience right at their fingertips as they enjoy the fun and excitement of watching the Little League World Series, all from the comfort of their own home.”

The Little League World Series Fan Zone, which can be found at provides fans with access to games, prizes, exclusive content, and more. As part of the Fan Zone, visitors can participate in a variety of interactive activities and collect virtual pins, allowing them to enjoy the exclusive benefits and experience of the traditional Family Fun Zone in a whole new way.

Click to learn more about the 2021 Little League Baseball and Softball World Series, including full schedules, how to watch each game, and more.