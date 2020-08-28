As the reach of Little League expanded throughout the 2000s, the field finally added a participant from Africa when, in 2012, Lugazi Little League qualified for a trip to Williamsport.

Technically, they were the second team out of Africa to qualify for the Series. The year prior, a team from Kampala qualified to play, but was unable to make the trip due to incomplete documentation.

Despite the setback for Kampala, Little League made sure 2012 would be better and helped get the team from Lugazi to Williamsport without issue.

Once in Williamsport, the young ball players were given equipment, shuffled to their rooms at Little League headquarters, and eventually greeted by fans as they road a float through downtown Williamsport. No big deal.

Lugazi opened play against Panama and treated fans at Volunteer Stadium to a competitive contest. Panama eventually won 9-3, but the fans hung on every action of the Lugazi kids. Every hit was cheered. Every run scored was greeted with a standing ovation. The young group of ball players had quickly gained the support of fans at the Series.

Their second game did not go as well as the group fell to Mexico 12-0. The loss officially eliminated them from the Series, but the journey was far from over.

Lamade Stadium is Little League history. It’s an honor to step on the field for any reason. To play a game at Lamade is something only a small handful of players get to experience each summer. For Lugazi’s final act at the Little League complex it would play a game at Lamade.

It was an early morning crossover contest when Lugazi stepped on Lamade’s surreal playing surface to take infield. It was all routine, but by the end of the morning, Lugazi would cement itself even deeper into the Little League history books as it defeated a team from Oregon, 3-2.

It was the first time in Little League World Series history a team from Africa won a game at Lamade Stadium. There was celebration for the kids and coaches as they captured a special moment to take home.

This is part of a special Northcentralpa.com series highlighting the Little League World Series throughout the Championship week of 2020. Since there will be no Series this year, we will post fun nuggets from history culminating with a featured story to post at Sunday at 3:30 p.m. the official start time of the 2020 Little League World Series.