In the first of what would become back-to-back state championship runs, Levittown American Little League extended its initial taste of victory and qualified for the Little League World Series in 1960.

Once in Williamsport, Levittown wasted little time moving through the U.S. Bracket. In the quarterfinals, Levittown opened its trip to the championship game with a 5-2 win over Hawaii. That victory was followed up with a 9-1 win over California in the semifinals and then a 5-0 win over Texas for youth baseball’s most prized championship.

It’s always significant when a U.S. team wins a championship. It’s even more significant when that team hails from Pennsylvania. As a state, Pa. has won the top prize four times with victors in 1947, 1948, 1955, and finally 1960.

Levittown was the last Pennsylvania team to win the Little League World Series. Despite the current drought between titles, Pennsylvania has produced some memorable stories throughout the years. The top being Keystone Little League advancing to the Series in 2011. Keystone represents Beech Creek Little League in Clinton County.

Keystone helped set attendance records and still make annual trips to the Series for an introduction at Lamade Stadium. There will be plenty more on Keystone Little League in the coming days.

The first two Series wins belong to Pennsylvania with Williamsport and Lock Haven claiming the first two championships, respectively. In 1955, Morrisville, Pa. defeated Delaware Township 4-3 to win the final game.

This is part of a special Northcentralpa.com series highlighting the Little League World Series throughout the Championship week of 2020. Since there will be no Series this year, we will post fun nuggets from history culminating with a featured story to post at Sunday at 3:30 p.m. the official start time of the 2020 Little League World Series.