It would be difficult to picture a Little League World Series without two brackets consisting of eight U.S. teams and eight international teams.

In 1952 the International Series would start to take shape as Little League welcomed its first team outside of the United States. Montreal, Canada became the first team outside of the United State to compete in the Little League World Series.

Since that faithful day, 28 different counties have sent teams to Williamsport to compete. Titles have been won too. Curacao, South Korea, Mexico, Venezuela, Japan, Chinese Taipei, and the United States have all won at least one championship in Williamsport.

In 1952, the Little League World Series featured teams from across the United States. A team from Norwalk, Connecticut eventually beat Monongahela, Pennsylvania, 4-3, for the title.

Canada would reach the quarterfinals where it would fall 13-7 to New Jersey. Despite the loss, the international seeds were planted. Other participants competing that year included teams from Arkansas, California, Indiana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

This is part of a special Northcentralpa.com series highlighting the Little League World Series throughout the Championship week of 2020. Since there will be no Series this year, we will post fun nuggets from history culminating with a featured story to post at Sunday at 3:30 p.m. the official start time of the 2020 Little League World Series.