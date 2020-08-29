In 1984, a young lady named Victoria Roche from Brussels, Belgium became the first girl to participate in the Little League World Series.

Since the 1984 Series, a total of 19 girls have played at Williamsport with the most recent coming in 2019 when Maddie Freking played for the Great Lakes Region.

Girls have been a constant at the series since Roche broke the gender barrier open in 1984. The most well known of the bunch is Mo’ne Davis, who competed in the 2014 series and became a household name with her top pitching performances.

In 2004, 2009, and 2014 two girls competed throughout the tournament in each of those years. Here is a list of all the girls who got a chance to play in Williamsport.

1984 – Victoria Roche (Brussels, Belgium)

1989 – Victoria Brucker (San Pedro, CA, US)

1990 – Kelly Craig (Trail, BC, Canada)

1991 – Giselle Hardy (Dharan, Saudi Arabia)

1994 – Krissy Wendell (Brooklyn Center, MN, US)

1998 – Sayaka Tsushima (Osaka, Japan)

1999 – Alicia Hunolt (Ramstein, Germany)

2001 – Tatiana Maltseva (Moscow, Russia)

2002 – Sanoe Aina (Waipahu, HI, US)

2003 – Merced Flores (Agana, Guam)

2004 – Meghan Sims (Owensboro, KY, US) and Alexandra Bellini (Ottawa, ON, Canada)

2008 – Brielle Meno (Yona, Guam)

2009 – Katie Reyes (Vancouver, BC, Canada) and Bryn Stonehouse (Dharan, Saudi Arabia)

2013 – Eliska Stejsklova (Moravia, Czech Republic);

2014 – Emma March (Vancouver, BC, Canada) and Mo'ne Davis (Philadelphia, PA, US)

2019 – Maddie Freking (Coon Rapids, MN, US).

This is part of a special Northcentralpa.com series highlighting the Little League World Series throughout the Championship week of 2020. Since there will be no Series this year, we will post fun nuggets from history culminating with a featured story to post at Sunday at 3:30 p.m. the official start time of the 2020 Little League World Series.