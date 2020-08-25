To repeat as a Little League World Champion takes a lot. It requires an insane amount of skill, committed coaches, and players willing to believe. It also takes a little luck.

In 1993, the West Region championship out of Long Beach, CA was on that track as it qualified for a second consecutive World Series berth. The group took on Panama in the title game and became the first repeat champion on the U.S. side with a 3-2 victory.

Previous repeat champions included Monterrey, Mexico (1957-58) and Seoul, South Korea (1984-85). It’s a rare feat, but one the kids of Long Beach were able to accomplish. The only team since then with a chance to repeat as champions was Willemstad, Curacao after it won the 2004 title. They fell to Ewa Beach, Hawaii in 2005 championship.

This is part of a special Northcentralpa.com series highlighting the Little League World Series throughout the Championship week of 2020. Since there will be no Series this year, we will post fun nuggets from history culminating with a featured story to post at Sunday at 3:30 p.m. the official start time of the 2020 Little League World Series.